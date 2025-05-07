Turbo Energy Showcasing Its Line of Innovative Ai-Optimized Sunbox Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025

VALENCIA, Spain, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced that the Company is showcasing its growing line of smart SUNBOX energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe, being held in Munich, Germany beginning today and continuing through Friday, May 9, 2025. As the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry, Intersolar consistently attracts more than 110,000 participants each year, providing a premier opportunity to connect with partners, customers and peers across Europe and beyond. For Turbo Energy, this event is expected to play a vital role in sharing its latest energy storage advancements, strengthening business relationships and continuing to expand the Company’s impact on the global renewable energy market.

Join Turbo Energy at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1

Turbo Energy can be found at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1, where several of the Company’s senior executives and top technical, sales and marketing representatives will be on hand to discuss how AI-enabled SUNBOX solutions for residential, commercial/industrial and utility-scale applications are helping to transform the way energy is stored and managed.

NOTE TO MEDIA: To schedule an interview with a member of Turbo Energy’s senior management on-site at the event, please contact Silvia Perez Rios at silviaperez@turbo-e.com.

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship SUNBOX represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

At Turbo Energy, S.A.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: 407-960-4636

Email: dodihandy@turbo-e.com







Attachment

Join Turbo Energy at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1 Join Turbo Energy at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.