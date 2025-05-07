Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
OKOTOKS, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today the results of the vote on election of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on May 6, 2025.
The vote was conducted by ballot and the detailed results are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Christine McGinley
|56,379,939
|95.92%
|2,396,192
|4.08%
|Stephen Lockwood
|56,549,057
|96.21%
|2,227,074
|3.79%
|Laura Hartwell
|57,499,810
|97.83%
|1,276,321
|2.17%
|Murray Mullen
|55,339,017
|94.15%
|3,437,114
|5.85%
|Sonia Tibbatts
|55,051,119
|93.66%
|3,725,012
|6.34%
|Jamil Murji
|57,513,302
|97.85%
|1,262,829
|2.15%
|Richard Whitley
|57,478,676
|97.79%
|1,297,455
|2.21%
|Benoit Durand
|57,588,463
|97.98%
|1,187,668
|2.02%
About Mullen Group Ltd.
Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Contact Information
Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
