Over $1 Billion Valuation Around the Olive Trees with Olive Tree People and Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI)

SANTA MONICA, CA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that the company has reached a valuation of over $1 billion in just two years with its Olive Tree People subsidiary becoming by far the fastest-growing waterless beauty company in the fastest-growing segment of the beauty industry: Waterless Beauty.

Olive Tree People started in Venice Beach, in the garage of Oliveda and Olive Tree People founder and CEO Thomas Lommel in March 2023 with around 40 orders a day and then exploded to up to 10,000 orders a day within a few months.

Mr. Lommel said, “Those were extremely challenging times because, despite moving from my garage to our first warehouse in Culver City, Los Angeles, we no longer knew what to do with the pallets and products that were arriving from Germany in ever-increasing quantities. No less challenging was flying these quantities of products from Germany to the U.S. within a short period of time and increasing production by up to 3,000%. We've experienced days when we had thousands of backorder lists, and dozens of products were out of stock. When new products, like our order-friendly F59, were back in stock, they were sold out within seconds.

“Thanks to a fantastic team, we mastered these extremely challenging times with excellence and now have enough space in our current warehouse to multiply our two-year sales of over $100 million.

“This hypergrowth naturally also had an impact on the price of our OLVI shares. The company was temporarily valued at over $3 billion and has now settled at over $1 billion after just two years.”

When asked about future developments, Mr. Lommel stated, “It wasn't my goal to achieve a valuation of over $1 billion, but rather to bring the magic of our trees to the world. I had no idea about waterless beauty and developed it intuitively in the treehouse, simply because it makes so much more sense. For me, trees cannot be measured in money, as we wouldn't exist without them. The magic emanating from our mountain olive trees cannot be measured in dollars, as they enable us humans to become healed and whole every day.

“2025 is another challenging year in which we will continue to grow and expand to Canada in the summer of 2025, and then reach Europe with our waterless movement in October 2025. The potential of waterless beauty is almost endless, as it triggers an ‘a-ha moment’ in the vast majority of people who come into contact with it, and our 365-day satisfaction guarantee lets people experience the difference without pressure.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

