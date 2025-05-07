Global AI in Clinical Trials Market to Show Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of ~12% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The demand for AI in clinical trials is experiencing strong growth, primarily fueled by the rising global prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory conditions, and cancer. This growth is further bolstered by increasing investments and funding dedicated to enhancing drug discovery and development. Additionally, the expanding trend of strategic alliances and partnerships among pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms is significantly contributing to the accelerated adoption of AI-driven clinical trial technologies.

The demand for AI in clinical trials is experiencing strong growth, primarily fueled by the rising global prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory conditions, and cancer. This growth is further bolstered by increasing investments and funding dedicated to enhancing drug discovery and development. Additionally, the expanding trend of strategic alliances and partnerships among pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms is significantly contributing to the accelerated adoption of AI-driven clinical trial technologies.

Key Takeaways from the AI in Clinical Trials Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global AI in clinical trials market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the AI in clinical trials market, the software category had a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable AI in clinical trials companies such as TEMPUS, NetraMark, ConcertAI, AiCure, Medpace, Inc., ICON plc, Charles River Laboratories, Dassault Systèmes, Oracle, Certara, Cytel Inc., Phesi, DeepHealth, Unlearn.ai, Inc., H1, TrialX, Suvoda LLC, Risklick, Lokavant, Research Solutions, and several others are currently operating in the AI in clinical trials market.

and several others are currently operating in the AI in clinical trials market. In March 2025, Suvoda launched Sofia, an AI-powered assistant designed to streamline clinical trial management. Built to support study teams, Sofia simplifies access to and review of critical trial information by delivering intelligent, real-time insights. This innovation enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual workload, and empowers teams to make faster, data-driven decisions throughout the trial lifecycle.

In December 2024, ConcertAI and NeoGenomics announced the launch of CTO-H, a next-generation AI software solution for research analytics, clinical trial design, and operational optimization. CTO-H delivers an unparalleled research data platform, offering unmatched scale, longitudinal patient insights, and deep biomarker data, enabling more precise, efficient, and data-driven clinical development strategies.

In June 2024, Lokavant launched Spectrum™, the first AI-driven clinical trial feasibility solution designed to optimize trial performance across the entire clinical development value chain. Spectrum empowers study teams to predict, manage, and optimize trial timelines and costs in real-time.

AI in Clinical Trials Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing clinical trials by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes across the entire trial lifecycle. AI-powered tools enable faster patient recruitment by analyzing electronic health records and identifying eligible candidates based on complex inclusion and exclusion criteria. This targeted approach reduces trial enrollment time and improves diversity among participants. Additionally, AI can optimize trial design by simulating outcomes using real-world data, allowing researchers to refine protocols and predict potential risks, ultimately leading to more robust and reliable results.

Moreover, AI facilitates real-time monitoring and data analysis during trials, enabling early detection of adverse events and anomalies. Machine learning algorithms can process vast amounts of data from wearable devices, lab results, and patient-reported outcomes to identify patterns that might be overlooked by traditional methods. This enhances decision-making and allows for adaptive trial designs, where protocols can be modified in response to interim findings. As regulatory bodies grow more comfortable with AI-driven methodologies, the integration of AI in clinical trials holds the promise of accelerating drug development while ensuring safety and efficacy.





AI in Clinical Trials Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the AI in clinical trials market in 2024. This leading position is driven by several key factors, including the increasing burden of chronic diseases, substantial R&D investments, and a growing volume of clinical trials in the region. The market is also benefiting from the rise in research collaborations and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical and medical device companies, alongside the continuous development of sophisticated AI technologies.

Major players in the North American market are making significant R&D investments to develop cutting-edge AI tools aimed at streamlining clinical trials. For instance, in October 2022, Phesi introduced its AI-driven Trial Accelerator platform, which enhances clinical trial planning through real-time scenario analysis. Utilizing the world’s most comprehensive clinical trial database, this SaaS platform helps optimize patient recruitment, endpoint determination, country selection, and site allocation—boosting trial efficiency and outcomes.

Likewise, in October 2023, H1 launched GenosAI, a generative AI feature integrated into its Trial Landscape platform. GenosAI is designed to improve clinical trial decision-making by enabling pharmaceutical companies to analyze complex data, simplify trial-related queries, and expedite the selection of sites and principal investigators, thereby facilitating quicker and more strategic trial initiations.

As a result, these factors are expected to drive substantial growth in the North American AI in clinical trials market throughout the 2025–2032 forecast period.

AI in Clinical Trials Market Dynamics

The AI in clinical trials market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. AI technologies are being increasingly adopted to streamline clinical trial processes, such as patient recruitment, data collection, and monitoring. AI-powered tools help researchers identify suitable candidates faster, reducing the time and costs associated with recruitment. Additionally, AI aids in personalized treatment regimens by analyzing large datasets to identify optimal patient profiles and predict outcomes more accurately.

One of the major factors fueling the market's growth is the need for improving efficiency in clinical trials. AI facilitates real-time monitoring of patient health, enabling researchers to detect potential issues early and make data-driven decisions. By automating time-consuming tasks, AI reduces human error, improves trial design, and accelerates the pace of development for new therapies. This increased efficiency is especially critical as the pharmaceutical industry faces growing pressure to bring drugs to market quickly due to competitive pressures and a rising demand for novel treatments.

Another key driver in the AI in clinical trials market is the increasing complexity of modern drug development. With more targeted therapies, such as immunotherapies and gene therapies, clinical trials require sophisticated designs to accommodate diverse patient populations and intricate treatment regimens. AI technologies, including predictive analytics and natural language processing, help streamline this complexity by analyzing vast datasets to uncover meaningful insights. This supports the creation of more robust trial designs and accelerates decision-making processes, ultimately reducing costs.

Despite its advantages, the adoption of AI in clinical trials faces challenges, such as concerns around data privacy, regulatory compliance, and the need for skilled personnel. Healthcare data is highly sensitive, and regulatory bodies are still adapting to ensure AI tools meet the necessary standards for clinical use. Furthermore, while AI can greatly assist in data analysis, the technology still requires human oversight to interpret results and ensure that ethical guidelines are followed. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for widespread AI adoption and for realizing its full potential in clinical trials.

Looking ahead, the AI in clinical trials market is expected to expand further with the integration of more advanced AI capabilities, including deep learning and real-time data integration from wearables and remote monitoring devices. As healthcare systems continue to digitize and AI technologies evolve, their use in clinical trials will likely become more ubiquitous, making trials faster, cheaper, and more effective. The market is poised for continued growth, with AI playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of clinical research.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 AI in Clinical Trials Market CAGR ~12% AI in Clinical Trials Market Size by 2032 USD 3.3 Billion Key AI in Clinical Trials Companies TEMPUS, NetraMark, ConcertAI, AiCure, Medpace, Inc., ICON plc, Charles River Laboratories, Dassault Systèmes, Oracle, Certara, Cytel Inc., Phesi, DeepHealth, Unlearn.ai, Inc., H1, TrialX, Suvoda LLC, Risklick, Lokavant, Research Solutions, among others

AI in Clinical Trials Market Assessment

AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By Product: Software and Services AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By Technology: Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Others AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By Application: Clinical Trial Design & Optimization, Patient Identification & Recruitment, Site Identification & Trial Monitoring, and Others AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Infectious Disease, Immunology, and Others AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Medical Device Companies AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

