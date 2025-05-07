Multi-Platinum Artist Demands Tinder Apology For Trans Bio Ban

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum artist, undefeated professional boxer and Billboard-charting musician Marc Mysterio, covered by TMZ, Radar Online and other outlets, has demanded a public apology on X from Tinder . Mysterio’s demand follows Tinder’s ban of his account for respectfully rejecting trans women—who classify themselves as women in their Tinder Profiles as so to have access to other male profiles since Tinder does not offer a Trans-Woman option— in his profile bio, which he claims violates free speech, California’s Consumer Rights Laws (e.g, CPRA), and negligence in the context of being a matchmaking platform acting in good faith.

He demands a public apology from Tinder and Match Group on social media, and the implementation of a trans-woman gender option to avoid future confusion and controversy.

Mysterio’s Tinder bio read: “Here to find a soulmate to start a biological family together. If you’re trans, I hope you find what you’re looking for, but it’s not me, so please swipe left.” Mysterio asserts the statement was respectful, yet Tinder cited a community guidelines violation. Known for his 2022 hit “The Dancefloor” (No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs) and collaborations with Flo Rida, David Guetta, Samantha Fox, who is in a lesbian marriage, Crash Test Dummies and Avicii according to Billboard. Mysterio challenges the ban.

Mysterio said: “I’m not political and support LGBTQ rights, including LGB freedoms with full protections. My issue is Tinder forcing me to accept biological men as mates, against my preference for a biological female partner, as stated respectfully in my Tinder Bio. Match Group, which owns Tinder and Grindr, has failed in their PR/marketing efforts to distinguish Tinder for straight users and Grindr for LGBTQ users, so allow me to help. Users selecting female but identified as male should be detected by Tinder's AI. Same for men seeking trans women—why are they not prompted to join Grindr rather than pass themselves off as women on Tinder as “trans-woman” isn’t a user gender option. This negligence cannibalizes Match Group’s platforms, confuses users and causes unfair bans.”

He added: “I support everyone’s right to privacy and to pursue relationships as they choose. As Charles Barkley said on TNT’s Inside The NBA, ‘I’m for gay marriage. I just don’t think people should be demonized for being against it.’ That’s the essence of free speech: allowing opinions you may not share. However, my dispute is not about expressing opinions freely and publicly to create discord or to troll, but about being banned for respectfully clarifying, within the private context of a dating platform, that as a heterosexual, I not be penalized for simply clarifying that I seek a partner of the biological opposite sex. I clarify this point so it isn’t taken out of context.”

Mysterio argues Tinder’s guidelines limit dating preferences, undermining the app’s purpose and forcing users to be subject to harassment from individuals that they would not consider for romantic relationships.

Differentiating Tinder’s rules from Grindr’s would enhance both platforms.

“Tinder and Match Group can resolve this,” Mysterio said. “I demand a public apology on social media for banning me over a respectful statement or I’ll consider my options with my legal team.”

Mysterio warns that without a public apology on social media, @marc_mysterio on X, he will take further steps to advocate for clearer policies, including the addition of Trans-Women as a gender option, as well as the ability for users to select to block them “in an attempt to make everyone finding their match more efficient and enjoyable experience, as well as equality, for all,” Marc concludes.

About Marc Mysterio

Marc Mysterio is an Irish-Canadian artist, producer, actor and undefeated professional boxer signed to Sony Music. His career spans chart-topping music, including 80 million streams and 1.25 million fans on Amazon Music in 2024, resulting in a Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart entry (“The Dancefloor”). whilst supporting charities like One Fund Boston and WBC Cares. as evinced by his current multi-million dollar "Shadowban" Lawsuit against Amazon Music,

Contact:

Ville Ruutu

pr@shadowban.me ( mailto:pr@shadowban.me )

Key Facts You Need To Know:

@marc_mysterio on X - Career Bio

Marc Mysterio Press-Photo

VMP: Unpacking the Allegations Behind Marc Mysterio's Lawsuit Against Amazon Music: A Shadowban Exposé

IBA Boxing Chairman’s Letter on Jake Paul vs. Marc Mysterio Potential Title Bout

Marc Mysterio Charity Bio on Looktothestars.com

Marc Mysterio on Netflix Original Series Trailer Park Boys

Marc Mysterio/Travis Kelce Billboard Article

Marc Mysterio Amazon Streaming/Listener 80MM+ Stats

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.