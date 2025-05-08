Free Lead Generation Platform Launches to Accelerate Small Business Growth During National Small Business Week

Engels J Valenzuela Engels J Valenzuela Mentoring a Group of Business Owners

How One Business Growth Architect is Making Lead Generation Accessible to Entrepreneurs Amid Rising Costs and an Uncertain Economy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Small Business Week, Business Growth Architect Engels J. Valenzuela launches GeneratingLeadsOnline.com (GLO), a free platform offering small business owners step-by-step lead generation training to accelerate growth and improve business resilience. Designed for entrepreneurs at all stages, GLO provides an easy-to-follow system that empowers business owners to take control of their marketing and customer acquisition efforts.According to Forbes , approximately 20% of small businesses fail within the first two years, and nearly 50% close within five years. One of the leading causes of failure is insufficient lead flow and customer acquisition strategies. Recognizing this persistent gap, Valenzuela developed GLO to offer practical, no-cost solutions that business owners can implement immediately. The platform emphasizes building consistent pipelines without depending on costly consultants, advertising agencies or paid traffic.“Without a consistent pipeline of potential customers, even well-run businesses can face difficulties,” said Valenzuela. “At GeneratingLeadsOnline.com, we demystify the lead generation process and provide clear, actionable guidance that entrepreneurs can apply regardless of their industry or experience level.”The launch of GLO is strategically aligned with National Small Business Week, a nationwide initiative that celebrates the crucial role of small businesses in driving economic growth. As small businesses continue to navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty, resources like GLO offer a timely opportunity for entrepreneurs to stabilize and expand their operations.GLO’s training modules focus on helping entrepreneurs convert existing attention into qualified leads. Instead of teaching traffic generation or sales closing techniques, the platform guides users in crafting high-converting lead magnets, building simple opt-in funnels, and writing effective follow-up emails. Designed with the busy entrepreneur in mind, GLO provides a practical, step-by-step system to capture and nurture leads without requiring extensive technical skills, large budgets or guesswork.By turning the attention they already receive into a predictable stream of leads, entrepreneurs can finally take control of their pipeline, a critical step toward stability in an unpredictable economic climate.Valenzuela’s inspiration for launching GLO stems from his own experiences growing up in Washington Heights, New York City, during a period marked by economic challenges. After earning an MBA from the Ross School of Business and leading global product launches for major technology companies, he turned his focus toward helping everyday entrepreneurs build strong, independent businesses.The platform’s release is timed to coincide with National Small Business Week, an annual initiative that highlights the impact of America’s small businesses. By offering education and tools for lead generation, GLO aims to support long-term business health amid shifting economic conditions.To access the free lead generation training and resources, visit www.GeneratingLeadsOnline.com About Engels J. ValenzuelaEngels J. Valenzuela is a Business Growth Architect specializing in lead generation strategies for small business owners. After driving multi-million-dollar global product launches in the tech sector, he launched GeneratingLeadsOnline.com (GLO) to equip entrepreneurs with the skills needed to generate leads independently and sustainably. For more information, visit www.EngelsJValenzuela.com.

