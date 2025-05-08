Iconic British Treat ‘Choc Nibbles’ Launches in the USA, Available Exclusively Through Freedom Confectionery LLC

Choc Nibbles team debuts U.S. launch at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved British snack Choc Nibbles is officially launching in the United States, marking a major milestone for the classic treat. Distributed exclusively by Freedom Confectionery LLC, Choc Nibbles brings a distinctive blend of milk chocolate, cookie crunch, and caramel to American shelves, offering snack lovers a nostalgic and satisfying new option.Choc Nibbles, a flagship brand from UK-based Sweet Dreams Ltd., has been a mainstay in British sweet shops since 1990. Known for its bite-sized shape, playful branding, and unique texture, the product line has consistently performed well in the UK. With an average sell-through of approximately 10 units per week per SKU per store, the brand enters the U.S. market backed by decades of proven consumer appeal.Now available in resealable 170g pouch bags (retailing at $6.99) and 120g chocolate bars (retailing at $4.99), Choc Nibbles are being introduced in flavors including Original, S’mores, and Birthday Cake. These versatile treats can be enjoyed on their own, shared, or used as toppings and baking ingredients.“We are thrilled to introduce Choc Nibbles to the U.S. market,” said Brendan Dulley, President of Freedom Confectionery LLC. “As a brand that has developed a loyal following in the UK, we believe Choc Nibbles will resonate strongly with American consumers. It’s a fun, nostalgic snack that delivers quality and flavor in every bite.”Matthew Stephenson, Managing Director of Sweet Dreams Ltd., shared his excitement:“All of us are really excited at the opportunity to bring the wonderful Choc Nibbles to America. Building on its success in the UK, we think the U.S. market will love the unique, quirky, and truly delicious treat that is a Nibble. As a brand, we continue to show double-digit growth—and working with fantastic partners such as Freedom Confectionery LLC in the largest confectionery market in the world, we feel this will turbocharge our growth and make Choc Nibbles a favorite worldwide.”Stephenson is also attending his first Sweets & Snacks Expo in the U.S. this year and looks forward to engaging with American retailers and confectionery professionals.Choc Nibbles stand out not just for their flavor but also for their brand personality. Featuring 100% British chocolate and a distinctive identity, the treats appeal to a wide demographic of snack enthusiasts, from those looking for new indulgences to expats familiar with the product.Retailers and distributors interested in carrying Choc Nibbles in the U.S. can contact or visit their website at https://freedommallows.com/ for purchasing and partnership inquiries.

