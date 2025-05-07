Redefining the uniform: Merging Vets and Players expands its mission to serve all Veterans and pro athletes

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

In 2015, Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer and former Green Beret and NFL alumnus Nate Boyer co-founded Merging Vets and Players (MVP) to address a powerful and often overlooked truth: Veterans and professional athletes face strikingly similar challenges once the uniform comes off. Whether on the battlefield or the playing field, both groups dedicate their lives to teamwork, sacrifice and service. When that chapter ends, many find themselves searching for purpose, identity and connection in a world that no longer feels familiar.

MVP was created to fill that gap.

What began as a peer support program for combat Veterans and elite athletes has evolved into a nationwide movement; MVP has announced a shift in its mission: It now serves all Veterans who have worn the uniform of the U.S. military, regardless of combat experience, alongside the continued support for former professional athletes.

A new team for life after service

MVP hosts weekly peer support sessions, in person and online, to create a consistent and welcoming space where Veterans and athletes come together, build community and grow stronger—physically, mentally and emotionally.

What to expect at an MVP session:

Hour 1: Movement & Connection. Every session kicks off with a team-based workout at a local, privately owned gym. These workouts are adaptive and inclusive, designed to build trust and connection through shared effort.

Hour 2: “The Huddle.” After the workout, members gather in a circle to talk. In this space—raw, real and rooted in shared experience—participants listen, speak and support one another. Each Huddle is guided by MVP-trained facilitators who are also Veterans and athletes.

It’s not just a workout. It’s not just a conversation. It’s a team. It’s a new mission.

Support that reaches you—wherever you are

With in-person chapters across the country and a dynamic virtual chapter, MVP is accessible from coast to coast—even for those in remote areas or on the move. Membership is at no cost and the sign-up process is quick and easy. Once your application is reviewed, your local program manager will reach out to welcome you and get you connected to your new team.

Find your nearest chapter or join virtually.

Beyond the gym: Building community, strengthening families

MVP goes beyond weekly programming by offering community events, family activities and holistic wellness opportunities. These gatherings create bridges between members and the broader community, inviting families, friends and supporters to witness and participate in the journey.

Recent events have included:

Trauma-informed yoga classes.

Psycho-educational workshops for Veterans and their loved ones.

Public workouts that welcome families and local communities.

Collaborations with sports teams and partner organizations focused on military and athlete transitions.

A movement of transformation

MVP is designed for support that leads to transformation. Members who once felt isolated regain confidence, form deep friendships, and take the lead in their communities. Some have found healing. Others have found purpose in giving back. Many have rediscovered the powerful truth that they are not alone. By expanding its reach to all Veterans, MVP is deepening its impact and strengthening the movement.

Join the MVP family

Whether your uniform was camouflage or a jersey, whether you served in combat or not, whether you’ve retired recently or decades ago—you belong here. If you’re navigating life after service and searching for that next mission, MVP is your team.

Your next chapter starts now. Your mission is far from over. Learn more, sign up, and get involved.

Walk with MVP during Carry The Load

This May, MVP is proud to participate in Carry The Load—a national movement to honor our nation’s heroes. You’re invited to walk alongside an MVP team or start your own under the Merging Vets and Players banner. Get involved and be part of this powerful tribute to service and sacrifice.