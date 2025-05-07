Be Strategic in the Modern Financial Landscape with AI at the Core: Bectran to Feature AI and RPA at Credit Congress

Visit Booth #517 | May 17-21 | Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in order-to-cash automation, is proud to return as an exhibitor and Silver Sponsor at this year's Credit Congress & Expo, hosted by the National Association of Credit Management (NACM). Held May 17-21 in Cleveland, the 129th Credit Congress Conference brings together financial professionals from all corners of the country for a packed and insightful event of all things business credit.

As the pace of business accelerates and economic pressures mount, the need for connected data sources has never been more urgent. Credit teams don’t just need tools anymore, they need a foundational AI core that gives them continuous live data insights to make faster and strategic credit decisions. Bectran is addressing this head-on, guiding credit teams in operationalizing real-time data with AI and RPA for growth and proactive risk management.

On Sunday, May 18, from 1-1:20 p.m., Bectran’s Product and Implementation Manager, David Reinauer and Business Development Manager, Sean McCaffrey, will present at the Solution Hub (Booth #109) “The Current State of Automation: AI, RPA, and the Credit Department”, fueling credit teams with practices to embed into their operations and leading playbooks to keep moving forward.

What You’ll Learn:

How leading credit teams are using AI and RPA to streamline workflows and implement real time data for confident decisions.

Where companies implement automation to cut DSO, accelerate processing orders on hold, and strengthen fraud prevention.

Practical steps to elevate your O2C strategy and build a risk control framework for scalable growth.





“When you remove the bottlenecks—manual reviews, disconnected data, slow approvals—you give credit teams room to think, act, and lead. We’re not just speeding things up, we’re helping companies make decisions they trust, even under pressure,” says David Reinauer, Bectran’s Product and Implementation Manager.

Throughout the event, visitors to Booth #517 will get a firsthand look at how Bectran embeds automation and AI/RPA into the core of the O2C lifecycle to create a connected ecosystem of data intelligence. From real-time risk analysis and consolidated workflows to streamlined approvals and payment processing, Bectran equips teams with speed, intelligence, and control they need to operate in today’s high stakes volatile environment.

For credit professionals navigating uncertainty or preparing for growth, the message is clear: modern credit management starts with better data, smarter tools, and the confidence to act quickly. Bectran is helping companies get there—one intelligent decision at a time.

To learn more, stop by Booth #517 or visit www.Bectran.com.

About Bectran

Bectran is the creator of Intelligent CreditOps—an enterprise-grade solution that modernizes the core of credit, collections, and receivables. While most finance tools are fragmented or retrofitted, Bectran offers a unified foundation, purpose-built to automate routine and deeply analytical processes, connect real-time data, and scale credit operations with confidence.

Trusted by finance teams at every stage of growth—from mid-market leaders to Fortune 100 enterprises—Bectran replaces manual, error-prone processes with intelligent, adaptable workflows across the order-to-cash cycle, giving companies the clarity, control, and confidence to drive growth without increasing risk.

