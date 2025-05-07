VendTech and Naturals2Go Now Open for More Innovation, Equipment, and Opportunity Offering the Industry’s Most Complete, Experienced Unattended Retail Services

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Naturals2Go and VendTech have officially opened the doors to the most complete ecosystem in unattended retail, unveiling a uniquely designed suite of vending equipment, micro markets, AI coolers, advanced payment systems, and operator-first business solutions at The NAMA Show 2025.

From the same award-winning team behind the Naturals2Go vending business opportunity and the engineering-driven designs of VendTech, this next chapter is an evolution that benefits those wanting to find success in the $34.9 billion convenience services industry.

Key highlights on display at the event:

Micro markets

Break rooms

Pantries

AI Coolers

Office Coffee Service

Warehouse Solutions

Fixtures

Kiosks

Card Readers

Vending Management Systems

Vending Business Program



Having trained approximately 14% of vending business owners in the U.S., and being a company with many vending operators on staff, this team is uniquely capable of setting a standard for what works best for entrepreneurs in this space. Naturals2Go and VendTech are shaping the future of unattended retail for all operators.

About Naturals2Go and VendTech

Naturals2Go Holdings Inc. and VendTech Holdings Inc., privately held companies led by Heath Falzarano, are the powerhouse brands behind one of the most trusted names in unattended retail. Naturals2Go is a 13-time winner of the Franchise Brokers Association Business Opportunity of the Year and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in both 2024 and 2025. Together, Naturals2Go and VendTech provide a complete, scalable, and innovative path for entrepreneurs, from first machine to full enterprise.

Headquartered in Savannah, GA, with regional support centers in El Paso, TX, the company serves customers across the U.S. through hybrid remote and community-based teams, including its new corporate-run micromarket division, Naturals2Go Plus.

Explore the future of unattended retail:

www.naturals2go.com

www.vendtech.com

Media Contact: Kim Page, Director of Marketing marketing@naturals2go.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.