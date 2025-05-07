Colb Asset SA Raises $7.3 Million in Oversubscribed Round to Bring Pre-IPO Giants to Blockchain

The funding will also support the development of Colb’s fintech infrastructure, with a focus on cross-border payment rails

Geneva, Switzerland, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colb Asset SA, a Swiss pioneer at the forefront of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has closed an oversubscribed CHF 6 million (~$7.3 million) seed extension round. The investment comes from a private investor overseeing over $20 billion in assets under management (AuM), marking a significant endorsement of Colb’s mission to reshape global capital markets.

This strategic investment will accelerate Colb’s expansion, enabling the tokenization of highly sought-after pre-IPO equity, alongside institutional-grade Swiss wealth management strategies and select investment funds.These assets will be made accessible via blockchain, targeting underserved yet rapidly growing markets and on-chain treasury managers seeking exposure to high-caliber opportunities traditionally locked behind closed doors.

The funding will further support the development of Colb’s fintech infrastructure, with a focus on cross-border payment rails and driving real-world adoption of its compliant stablecoin, $USC. It will also fuel Colb’s efforts to expand access to investment opportunities in emerging markets by bringing historically exclusive assets on-chain in an open, platform-agnostic format. These opportunities—once bundled within institutional portfolios and accessible only through traditional financial channels—are now available globally. The focus is on geo-economically strategic sectors such as energy, infrastructure, utilities, and agribusiness, which offer strong growth potential and global relevance. This approach allows Colb to curate only best -in-class deals, delivering institutional-grade exposure to a broader, international investor base.

‘We are witnessing the birth of the next financial era, and Colb is proud to be leading the charge,’ said Yulgan Lira, CEO of Colb Asset SA. ‘Our ecosystem redefines what’s possible in capital formation. We’re blending the prestige and rigor of traditional finance with the openness and velocity of blockchain to unlock institutional-quality investments for a global, decentralized audience.’

Colb is creating a new financial architecture—one where access, efficiency, and trust converge in a fully tokenized investment ecosystem.

About Colb Asset SA

Founded in 2020 in Geneva, Colb Asset SA is redefining global investing through the tokenization of real-world assets. Colb’s suite of compliant, secure, and high-efficiency solutions connects institutional investors with traditional premium assets, fully accessible on-chain. Products include the Colb Managed Token (CMT), Colb Tracker Token (CTT), and Colb Fund Token (CFT), offering institutional-grade strategies through a decentralized lens. For more information, visit colb.finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

