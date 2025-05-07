Chase Buchanan Wealth Management outlines key 2025 tax and economic challenges facing expatriates amid global policy changes

Experienced Tax Specialists at Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Reflect on the Changing 2025 Global Economic Landscape

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management, a highly respected international network of financial advisers, tax specialists, and experts in cross-border financial management, has commented on the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead following months of uncertainty and upheaval.

The company, which emphasises the value of independent, fully personalised wealth management, offers a comprehensive range of services for clients across its offices, which are located throughout Europe and North America and supported by a UK Administration Centre.



The Impacts of Tax Reforms and Regulatory Changes on Expatriates

After months of rapidly changing inflation levels and interest rates, global tariffs, conflicts, and political change, 2025 presents a unique picture for wealth management professionals. One of the biggest impacts expected by the Chase Buchanan team includes steep demand for cross-border tax advice.

Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory at Chase Buchanan, says, 'Risk is always an inherent part of tax and investment management, but we’ve seen sustained and consistent increases in enquiries and contact from clients – including families, retirees, investors and business owners – who can see that evolving reforms, tax levies and trade agreements between countries could have a direct effect on their finances.

Across the Chase Buchanan group, we have recorded significant increases in the need for specialist, up-to-date tax advice, especially among affluent retirees who have seen sudden and often dramatic changes to UK and overseas tax legislation that have an immediate impact on their plans and finances.

Issues like the expansion of the scope of the UK’s Overseas Transfer Tax, the closure or restrictions on several high-demand golden visa programmes, and reforms to the domiciliary and residency rules that establish the tax profile of British expats have also meant that long-standing plans may now be less stable, viable or tax-efficient.’



Projections and Forecasts for the 2025 Economic Outlook

While the picture is constantly shifting, the latest predictions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) show that global growth is projected to remain at 3.3% during 2025 and 2026, below the average growth rate of 3.7% - but still a positive growth projection.

Inflation is also expected to fall to 4.2% globally this year and further to 3.5% in 2026. Inflation levels are thought to be likely to be reduced back to target rates in advanced economies before emerging and developing markets follow suit.

Eldridge says, ‘Given the amount of uncertainty that remains, many investors are adopting a risk-averse and cautious approach.

The announcements in the Spring Update here in the UK and the fresh rounds of trade tariffs announced by the US reflect this core need for agility, with many economists anticipating that additional tariffs could dampen growth in Europe, but with cautious forecasts that point toward a US economy that outperforms expectations.

Inflation decline is certainly a positive, and with more central banks expected to reverse monetary policies back to previous levels, this could pave the way for more stable financial conditions and greater investment confidence. That said, the landscape is in flux, and diligent, thorough risk appraisals and portfolio reviews are key.’



Guidance for Expatriates in Managing Tax and Wealth in the 2025 Economy

Most prospective expatriates are well informed about the key changes affecting individual and business tax profiles in the UK, including reforms to the rules for foreign nationals, the removal of the non-dom tax status, changes in taxation levied across international pension transfers, and reforms to the way overseas expatriates are assessed as liable for UK taxes.

The picture can be just as changeable in overseas countries, with many juggling the need to catalyse growth and investment following a period of record-high inflation, but with political and economic pressures that mean further tax changes are possible.

Eldridge adds, 'Our advice for expatriates who are relocating, either because of budget changes or as part of their long-term plans, is to consult a tax specialist and wealth management team with accurate and relevant knowledge of the tax regimes and regulations both in the UK and in their intended place of residence.

Making informed, careful decisions with the professional support of a highly experienced team of advisers can avoid issues, optimise your portfolio and income, and ensure that your financial position remains well-controlled.’

About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan is a highly regulated wealth management company that specialises in providing global finance solutions for those with a global lifestyle. We are global financial advisers, supporting expatriates around the world from our regulated European headquarters, and local offices across Belgium, Canada, Canary Islands, Cyprus, France, Malta, Portugal, Spain, UK and the USA.

All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of capital. You should carefully consider whether investing is suitable for you, taking into account your personal circumstances, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15.

