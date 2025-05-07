IT Nation Unveils Agenda for 2025 Secure Conference

The leading cybersecurity conference exclusively for MSPs happening June 2-4

TAMPA, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, recently announced the agenda for its annual IT Nation Secure™ Conference . The event brings MSP cybersecurity community members together for three days of sessions led by experts from ConnectWise and other leading cybersecurity organizations, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities, all of which will provide insights into the latest technologies, tools, and best practices. IT Nation Secure will be held on June 2-4 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

“At IT Nation Secure, MSPs come together to gain the latest insights and exchange ideas to enhance their readiness and response capabilities against cyber threats,” said Peter Kujawa, Executive Vice President & General Manager, IT Nation & Service Leadership. “We’re looking forward to this year’s conference and empowering our community to fortify their defenses and shape a more secure future.”

Each session is tailored to further enhance cybersecurity capabilities, safeguard clients, and expand cybersecurity offerings. IT Nation Secure is designed to empower MSPs to become their clients' go-to cybersecurity experts. Some of the key learning track themes include:

AI & Hyperautomation for Cybersecurity – Explore how artificial intelligence and hyperautomation are changing cybersecurity, enhancing threat detection, and streamlining security operations.

– Explore how artificial intelligence and hyperautomation are changing cybersecurity, enhancing threat detection, and streamlining security operations. Governance, Risk, Compliance – Understand the frameworks and best practices for managing organizational oversight, assessing and mitigating risks, and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

– Understand the frameworks and best practices for managing organizational oversight, assessing and mitigating risks, and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Management & Leadership – Develop leadership skills and strategies for managing cybersecurity teams, driving security sales growth, and fostering a culture of security.



“The cyber threat landscape is ever-changing as attack methods evolve and become increasingly sophisticated,” said Patrick Beggs, Chief Information Security Officer, ConnectWise. “IT Nation Secure helps the MSP community fine-tune their skills and better understand these evolving threats.”

The event will feature exciting keynote speakers and sessions, such as the opening night keynote with a panel including:

Kyle Hanslovan , Chief Executive Officer, Huntress

, Chief Executive Officer, Huntress Jon Murchison, Chief Executive Officer, Blackpoint

Chief Executive Officer, Blackpoint Jay Ryerse , Senior Director, Global MSSP, SentinelOne

, Senior Director, Global MSSP, SentinelOne Patrick Beggs, CISO, ConnectWise

Neil Wyler’s keynote, “Inside Black Hat: Lessons Learned While Depending One the ‘Most Hostile Networks in the World’”

keynote, “Inside Black Hat: Lessons Learned While Depending One the ‘Most Hostile Networks in the World’” Additional Highlights: Industry thought leaders from Microsoft, ThreatLocker, Pax8, accomplished MSPs, cybersecurity innovation announcements, and more.

“ConnectWise's dedication to MSP success is unwavering, empowering them with the essential tools, actionable insights, and robust community support required to not just succeed, but to lead,” said Manny Rivelo, Chief Executive Officer, ConnectWise. “IT Nation Secure is where our community and partners come together to future-proof their businesses by ensuring they are expertly equipped to combat the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats for themselves and their customers.”

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at theitnation.com .

