Bitget Wallet Unveils Alpha, A Mobile Hub for Early Signals and Trading

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has officially launched Bitget Wallet Alpha, a mobile-native discovery engine that enables users to capture trading opportunities with speed, simplicity, and security. Bitget Wallet Alpha helps users identify high-potential tokens early and act instantly, transforming onchain alpha discovery into a one-click trading experience directly within the wallet.

Built for retail onchain trader, Bitget Wallet Alpha removes the complexity of scattered dashboards and disjointed analytics tools. Instead, it delivers a unified alpha hub where users can scan real-time token alerts, assess potential gain multipliers, and execute cross-chain swaps with a single tap. The new release includes standout features such as max gain tracking, 5-minute buy spike indicators, and a curated Hot Picks leaderboard powered by wallet and network data. The product is fully integrated into Bitget Wallet's multi-chain infrastructure, enabling seamless trading across over 130 blockchains.

Bitget Wallet Alpha is designed to give users an edge in volatile and fast-moving token markets, especially in early-stage sectors. It surfaces trading signals based on key indicators such as notification volume, alert timing, token market cap, and short-term buy momentum. Users can instantly assess a token's health with built-in security checks and jump into trades using stablecoins like USDT and USDC or native assets like ETH and SOL. The integration of real-time alerts with one-click execution eliminates the delays typical of web-based dashboards or third-party trading tools, empowering users to respond to market shifts the moment they occur.

The Alpha experience reflects Bitget Wallet's broader vision to create a wallet that is more than just a storage tool—it's a trading cockpit for the next generation of onchain users. With a mobile-first interface, direct Super DEX integration, and a clear focus on simplicity and execution, Bitget Wallet Alpha stands apart from traditional research-heavy tools. Where competitors offer fragmented insights or require users to switch between apps, Bitget Wallet Alpha enables discovery, evaluation, and action, all in one place—tailored for both speed and accessibility.

"Our mission is to make alpha discovery accessible to everyone—whether you're a casual meme trader or serious degen hunting the next big thing," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With Bitget Wallet Alpha, users no longer have to choose between complexity and performance. They can catch trends, assess risk, and trade—all within seconds, directly in their wallet. This is a major step toward building the ultimate wallet for the onchain era."

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet blog.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ba0b2bd-181d-4b69-9924-16bb76c79310

Bitget Wallet Unveils Alpha, A Mobile Hub for Early Signals and Trading Bitget Wallet Unveils Alpha, A Mobile Hub for Early Signals and Trading

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.