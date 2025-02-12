NYSOFA-Produced Documentary Highlights Naturally Occurring Retire... May 6, 2025 | 2:12 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA-Produced Documentary Highlights Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) Program: A NY First Model Helping Older Adults Age…

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) has released a new documentary film, Aging in Community: A New York First Model, which offers an in-depth look at New York’s innovative and cost-saving Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) program. The documentary, released during Older Americans Month in May, shows how NORCs provide a comprehensive system of social and health services that help older adults age in their communities of choice.

The documentary showcases three NORCs (one rural, one suburban, and one urban) in Western New York at Findley Lake, Queens, and East Harlem. It also features the powerful voices of residents in those communities who are true NORC success stories. Watch the film on NYSOFA’s YouTube channel here. It is also available on NYSOFA’s NORC webpage at https://aging.ny.gov/norc.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “New York’s NORC Program is not only innovative and cost-effective, but it enables older adults to be as independent as possible for as long as possible, which is our mission. This program was established in 1995, expanded in 2005, and it continues to innovate. I encourage everyone to watch this eye-opening documentary, which speaks to broader issues about the value of older adults, their role in society, and how communities can organize systems of care that better integrate naturally with the realities of aging. You’ll hear first-hand how NORCs are meeting the unique needs of individuals in their communities by facilitating vital social connections, enhancing health and well-being, and providing caregiver supports to help families stay active, engaged and involved.”

Kristin Smith, NORC Program Coordinator at NYSOFA, said, “Overseeing the NORC Program for the past six years has been the highlight of my career. Together with the program directors and staff, we make a difference in the lives of our older New Yorkers who reside in the NORCs every day. This film gives the viewer a glimpse into the intimate lives of several program participants, showcasing the powerful impact of the NORC program. It’s a must watch!”

Dr. Lin Baylis, Executive Director of Community Connections at Findley Lake, said, "Community Connections at Findley Lake Neighborhood NORC was honored to be asked to participate in this very important project. The film allowed us to demonstrate how the support of the New York State Office for Aging is providing life-changing services to residents in rural Western New York. N/NORC programs need to be recognized and expanded as the model for community-based organizations that are necessary and are the foundation of successful aging in community."

Barbara Becker Bruno, Assistant Vice President of Older Adult Services at Commonpoint: Sam Field Center, said, "Commonpoint is proud to share the tremendous value of NORC services in a suburban community to support older adults as they age gracefully in the neighborhoods they love. This film especially highlights how NORC nursing and the other wellness services promote successful aging, while responding to the changing needs of residents in our community. By doing so, we reduce social isolation among older adults, improve medical and mental health outcomes, and help residents maintain their independence and quality of life while they safely age in place."

Luz Carty, MSW, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Director of Aging, Health and Wellness Services at Union Settlement, said, “The NORC at Franklin Plaza has been a lifeline for our older adults—connecting them not just to health care and case management, but to friendship, purpose, and community. Whether it’s a nurse, a case manager, or a garden club at their fingertips, it’s this seamless access to care and connection that empowers them to age well and independently in the place they call home.”

About NORCs

NORCs are physical buildings, communities, or neighborhoods with a growing population of older adults in which the dwellings were not purposefully intended for older adults when they were originally designed and/or built. A NORC can develop in a few ways. It can occur as residents move into a building, group of buildings, or residential area and age in place over time. Additionally, younger residents might move out and/or older residents might move in. The age demographics evolve “naturally.”

A NORC becomes a program with the involvement of a lead agency (often a non-profit social services agency) which brings together a range of on-site health and support services that respond to the unique needs of residents as they age. Forty-three NORC programs are funded at the state level through NYSOFA, fulfilling specific NYSOFA program requirements. NORC programs can also be funded and organized at the local level, through the organizing efforts of community members, non-profits, municipal governments, and other stakeholders.

The New York State NORC Program through NYSOFA is a proven cost-saver, helping prevent nursing-home placement, spend-down to Medicaid, ER/ED use, and other more expensive services. On average, this model costs approximately $500 per participant per year and can prevent nursing-home placement or other higher-cost service use at a time when the average cost of a nursing-home bed is $159,000 per year.

Under NYSOFA’s program, each New York State-funded NORC completes a needs assessment to determine what combination of required and optional services are appropriate. Required priority services include case management, information and assistance, healthcare management, and healthcare assistance and monitoring. Optional services include transportation, personal care, counseling, telephone reassurance or friendly visiting programs, outreach activities, and more. As the documentary showcases, having flexibility with services helps to best meet the unique needs of NORC residents.

In New York, there are two types of NORCs: Classic NORCs and Neighborhood NORCs. A Classic NORC is an apartment building or housing complex. A Neighborhood NORC is a residential dwelling or group of residential dwellings in a geographically defined neighborhood or group of contiguous neighborhoods. Neighborhood NORCs may exist in a rural or non-rural area. The documentary showcases both models – from a NORC serving a population-dense community in East Harlem to a NORC in rural Western New York encompassing Findley Lake and its surrounding communities.

To learn more about New York’s NORC program visit the NYSOFA NORC webpage.

###