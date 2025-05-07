Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: May 07, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $9.4 Million Project to Improve Travel and Enhance Safety on State Route 146 in Saratoga County Project Will Resurface Roadway, Eliminate Slip Lanes and Upgrade Sidewalks and Traffic Signals Between Tallow Wood Drive and Old Route 146 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work has begun on a $9.1 million project to enhance safety and ease travel along a key stretch of State Route 146 in Saratoga County. The project will resurface the road, upgrade pedestrian accommodations and make other improvements to the heavily traveled roadway between the intersection with Tallow Wood Drive in the Town of Clifton Park and Old Route 146 in the Town of Halfmoon. State Route 146 is a vital travel corridor that’s used by more than 25,000 vehicles a day and provides access to Interstate 87 (The Northway), State Route 9 and many local schools, government offices, retail centers and restaurants. "Investments in transportation infrastructure are investments in the safety, health and economic wellbeing of our local communities,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This rehabilitation project along State Route 146 will provide smoother rides to the tens of thousands of motorists in the Capital Region who use this important roadway every day while also improving access and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.” In addition to resurfacing the roadway, the project will install upgraded traffic signals with video detection equipment to optimize movement for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. An additional through-travel lane will also be added on eastbound State Route 146 from State Route 9 to Old Route 146 and a new right turn lane will be added at the Fire Road intersection for vehicles entering I-87 north from State Route 146 westbound. Left turns at the Fire Road Intersection will also be eliminated and the existing left turn lane will become a second right turn lane. Motorists seeking to make a left turn will need to travel north to Old Route 146. To enhance safety for pedestrians, sidewalks will be repaired and, where necessary, replaced to meet standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. New crosswalks with high-visibility detection strips and updated pedestrian signals will also be added at various locations. Additionally, existing right turn slip lanes at the following locations will be replaced with signal-controlled right turn lanes to further enhance safety for pedestrians. Clifton Country Rd Right turn to State Route 146 eastbound

State Route 146 westbound to Clifton Country Road northbound

State Route 146 eastbound to State Route 9 southbound

State Route 9 southbound to State Route 146 westbound Drainage structures will be repaired or replaced to enhance resilience and sustainability. The project is being financed with a mix of state and federal funds. To minimize traffic disruptions, the project will be progressed utilizing minimal single lane closures and short-term nighttime detours. Access to all residential and commercial driveways will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Work is expected to be complete by the summer of 2026. Senator Charles Schumer said, “State Route 146 in Clifton Park is part of one of the Capital Region’s most vital yet congested routes. Thanks to millions in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer and more efficient thoroughfare that will improve traffic flow. These improvements will make it easier for residents and visitors to travel throughout Saratoga County more easily and safely. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these federal dollars to good use to improve safety and congestion along this key gateway.” Saratoga County Administrator Steve Bulger said, “Saratoga County is pleased to see new infrastructure investments as our County continues to grow. We believe this project in one of our busiest commercial areas will improve traffic flow and pedestrian access that will benefit our constituents moving forward.” Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and Clifton Park Town Supervisor Philip Barrett said, “The Town of Clifton Park continues to work closely with our partners at NYS DOT to implement vital road improvements in the Exit 9 Commerce Area and throughout the RT 146 corridor. Construction has begun on RT 146 that will enhance traffic flow, pedestrian access and upgrade the traffic lights with new technology in a shared area between Clifton Park and Halfmoon.” Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen said, "The Town of Halfmoon is extremely appreciative of the partnership we have with NYS Department of Transportation. The work scheduled for this project is much needed and will be a tremendous improvement to our community" About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook , follow us on X , regional X or Instagram , or visit our website . For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

