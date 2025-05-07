Council on Hunger and Food Policy to Meet May 13, 2025

The New York State Council on Hunger and Food Policy (The Council) will meet on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The Council convenes to provide state policymakers with expertise on how to address food security and provide New York State residents with greater access to healthy, locally-grown food every day.

The public is welcome to attend. Registration is required: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r8570f5ef93f78ea4d8ba9cd1c2d0151c.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235, Farmstead Conference Room

Virtually via WebEx (link provided via email after registering)

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/council-hunger-and-food-policy before May 13, 2025. A recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting.

For more information, please contact [email protected].