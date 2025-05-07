RENEW Energy Partners Named 2025 Climate Finance Innovator by U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings Initiative

BOSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RENEW Energy Partners has been named a 2025 Climate Finance Innovator Award recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Initiative. This annual award recognizes organizations pioneering new approaches to financing that accelerate decarbonization across the built environment.

RENEW was honored for its creative use of an Energy Services Agreement (ESA), a funding structure that allows organizations to move forward with comprehensive energy upgrades without the need for upfront capital. By converting capital expenditures into operating expenses, RENEW’s model makes it possible for clients to implement energy solutions while preserving their balance sheet for core business investments.

“Receiving this award for the second time is a powerful validation of the model and team we’ve built,” said Charlie Lord, Managing Principal and Co-Founder at RENEW Energy Partners. “We’re proud to bridge the gap between ambition and action by making it financially possible to get started on energy optimization today.”

Through its ESA structure, RENEW funds, builds, owns, and operates energy infrastructure, offering clients a turnkey solution that aligns financial outcomes with sustainability goals.

RENEW Energy Partners joins a distinguished group of organizations honored for advancing the financial tools that will drive the next generation of climate solutions.

Media Contact:

Nicole Wilson

Senior Business Development Associate

978-496-6867

nwilson@renewep.com

