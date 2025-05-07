Retailers Are Betting Big on Brick-and-Mortar Stores for Growth, But In-Store Tech Just Isn’t Up to Par, Study Finds

New research by RSR, sponsored by Jumpmind, finds 65% of retailers say their current store technology can’t support the modern shopping experience consumers crave

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion, apparel and specialty stores lead the retail industry when it comes to technology adoption, but most (62%) say customers are demanding different store experiences than what they can currently provide.

And, while the vast number of retailers (85%) say the store remains their primary growth channel, 65% admit their current technology stack doesn’t enable the customer experience they want and need to deliver.

These are among the key findings from a study by Retail Systems Research (RSR), sponsored by retail technology provider Jumpmind. The research surveyed both retail executives and store managers in December 2024 through January 2025 to understand opportunities, threats, gaps and technology spending priorities, as retailers aspire to meet shopper expectations.

Point of sale (POS), which functions as the store operating system, is a particular pain point for retailers. The study reveals retailers are struggling to execute the most basic functions for store operations at a time when retailers are increasingly leaning into POS to drive more innovative and inspired in-store engagement models.

Less than half (47%) say their POS system supports an innovative or differentiated store experience, and one third report it’s actively holding them back. Less than half of retailers report strong satisfaction with their POS’ ability to provide a seamless checkout process, provide digital receipts, support “endless aisle” ordering from e-commerce or a warehouse, integrate with loyalty programs and effectively manage returns.

Many retailers (34%) say that consumer adoption of new tech is simply moving so fast, they can’t keep up, while others (31%) say new tech is prohibitively expensive. More than half (54%) say tech changing too often is a top inhibitor to taking advantage of opportunities to improve the store.

Most, however, feel confident in investing in mobile functionality in the store, with 63% ranking mobile devices for associates that free up store managers’ time and offer operational visibility as “high value.” Additionally, 70% of retailers have planned investments in assisted selling and endless aisle capabilities within the next 12 to 18 months.

Investing in the tech-driven transformation of stores in 2025 will be critical for retailers that want to compete against emerging competitors. More than two in five respondents (41%) say the rise of online competitors is eroding the value of stores, while 38% say direct-to-consumer retail is undermining the store’s significance and 28% consider e-commerce same-day shipping a threat. More than one third (36%) say the fact that consumers are more hyper-informed and demanding than ever is a top threat to their business, with 35% admitting they can’t provide the level of service consumers expect.

“Many retailers have yet to crack the code on creating relevant and inspired in-store shopping experiences and time is running out,” said Joe Corbin, Jumpmind President and CEO. “As inflation continues to impact consumer spending, it’s absolutely critical for retailers for create compelling and seamless in-store experiences that deliver value and differentiation and empower both associates and shoppers.”

“While the past two decades have brough enormous technological potential to retail, the store of the future remains an elusive vision for many,” said Steve Rowen, Managing Partner at RSR. “Fortunately, low-cost, fully featured, consumer-grade technology is now available for far less capital investment than older store systems. Retailers remain ‘all in’ on stores and have significant funds set aside to invest in technology, so we expect 2025 to be an exciting year.”

For more insights on the research and its implications, retailers can access a webinar replay -- Cracking the Code: Leveraging In-Store Tech for Competitive Edge at: https://rethink.industries/video/cracking-the-code-leveraging-in-store-tech-for-competitive-edge

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Shoe Palace, The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

Source: Lutz PR Email: erin@lutzpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.