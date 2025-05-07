XRP News Today: How Vaultro Finance $VLT Token Powers The Decentralized Future of Index Fund Investing on XRP Ledger

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As decentralized finance continues to evolve, Vaultro Finance is emerging as a groundbreaking force on the XRP Ledger — and at the core of its innovation is the $VLT token, launching via public presale on May 8, 2025. With just hours left before the sale begins, the Vaultro team invites early supporters to join the official Telegram community and get involved in shaping the future of on-chain index fund investing.

Vaultro Finance represents the first protocol to introduce decentralized, tokenized index funds built entirely on XRPL. These on-chain portfolios allow users to invest in diversified baskets of crypto assets — from AI and DeFi tokens to stablecoins and, eventually, real-world tokenized assets — using a single transaction.

But what brings all of this functionality to life is $VLT Token — the utility and governance token of the Vaultro ecosystem.

Decentralized Fund Creation with $VLT

With $VLT, users can do more than passively invest — they can build the funds themselves. Token holders have the exclusive right to create decentralized index funds directly on the Vaultro interface. This means curating tokens, setting ratios, and launching unique investment products for the community — without needing permission from a central authority.

Shaping the Protocol Through Governance

Vaultro Protocol doesn’t just decentralize investment products; it decentralizes decision-making. $VLT holders can participate in governance voting, influencing key aspects of the protocol’s development — including platform upgrades, fund curation, and feature prioritization.

Optimized Platform Fees for Token Holders

Users who hold $VLT also benefit from discounted transaction fees across the Vaultro platform. From fund minting and burning to asset rebalancing, $VLT Token ownership provides a tangible financial advantage for active participants.

Earn Through Staking and Protocol Participation

To further align incentives and reward user commitment, Vaultro introduces native staking. By locking their $VLT tokens, users can earn passive rewards based on protocol activity — turning long-term support into yield opportunities and ensuring the platform remains decentralized and economically resilient.

Utility with Purpose, Not Just Hype

In a market saturated with speculative tokens, $VLT token is designed with real utility and protocol value at its core. It powers the creation of on-chain financial products, incentivizes ecosystem participation, and ensures governance remains in the hands of its users.

Vaultro protocol isn’t just launching another token. It’s laying the foundation for a decentralized financial layer on XRPL — one where anyone can build, invest, and earn in a transparent and permissionless environment.

The $VLT token presale begins May 8, 2025.

To participate and stay updated, join the Vaultro Telegram Community

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel .

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c318367-0bc1-478a-8a18-638f504891f5

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.