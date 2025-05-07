Generic Oncology Drugs Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 30,998 Mn by 2034, Rising Global Cancer Cases Increase Demand for Affordable Treatments

Price: USD 1550, The global generic oncology drugs market size is estimated to grow from USD 24,389 million in 2025 and is projected to be worth around USD 30,998 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research.

According to Statifacts, the global generic oncology drugs market size was evaluated at USD 23,748 million in 2024 and is anticipated to attain around USD 30,998 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the generic oncology drugs market is driven by the rising demand for affordable treatment options, rising cancer rates, lower cost than brand-name drugs, and the fact that they offer the same safety and efficacy. The expiration of a lot of drug patents and favourable legislation around crucial life-saving oncology drugs are driving growth in the market.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Overview

Generic oncology drugs are essential in oncology due to some anticancer drugs that are only available as generics. A generic drug is a medicine created to be the same as an already-marketed brand-name drug in route of administration, strength, safety, dosage form, intended use, quality, and performance characteristics.



The generic oncology drugs market refers to the production, distribution, and use of generic oncology drugs, which include a range of therapies and medications like hormone therapies, immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and chemotherapy drugs. Generic oncology drugs are less expensive as compared to brand-name non-biological oncology drugs.



Advancements in generic oncology drugs include the development of new therapies for the treatment of cancer that have previously been difficult to treat or have no efficient treatment options. This leads to reduced healthcare costs, enhanced quality of life, and better healthcare outcomes.

In August 2024, a generic cancer treatment drug in the US market was launched by Lupin Ltd. The firm launched Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection in single-dose vials in the US drug market.



Generic Oncology Drugs Market Key Highlights

North America dominated the global market with the largest market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By drug type, the targeted therapy drugs segment dominated the market in 2024.

By drug type, the immunotherapy drugs segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2024 to 2034.

By indication, the breast cancer segment has held the largest market share in 2024.

By indication, the lung cancer segment is observed to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the injectables segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By route of administration, the oral segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

By end user, the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold the highest market in 2024.

By end user, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period 2025 to 2034.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Stats and Figures



A study published in November 2023 by the Schaeffer Center compared gross profit margins for branded manufacturers with generic manufacturers, finding the following:

Sector Brand Generic Insurer 22.2 % 22.2 % Pharmacy Benefit Manager 2 % 8 % Pharmacy 3.5 % 42.7 % Wholesaler 1.0 % 18.5 % Manufacturer 76.3 % 49.8 %

Increasing demand for personalized treatment: Personalized treatment benefits include reducing damage to healthy cells, lowering the harmful side effects, and making it more likely that a treatment will work. Personalized medicine is used for specific cancers to help determine what tests and treatments are best.

Personalized treatment benefits include reducing damage to healthy cells, lowering the harmful side effects, and making it more likely that a treatment will work. is used for specific cancers to help determine what tests and treatments are best. Rising government support towards generics: Generic medicines adhere to regulatory standardization equivalent to WHO standards and practices, and are at least 50 to 90% cheaper than branded drugs.

Limitations & Challenges in the Generic Oncology Drugs Market:

High costs limit treatment adherence: The High cost of the drug is an expensive prescribed item and represents a disproportionate cost relative to the total cost of the related episode in terms of cost and volume. About 25% of Americans find it difficult to afford prescription drugs because of high out-of-pocket costs.



Development of Generic Oncology Drug Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential



Generic oncology drug platforms' benefits include modalities and molecules designed to preferentially kill cancer cells at every stage of the disease. They are striving to make a cure a reality for the millions of people millions of people across the world living with cancer every day. Focus on treating cancers, including specific blood cancers, pancreatic cancer, and cancers within the prostate, ovarian, lung, and breast.

In February 2025, the groundbreaking international delivery of childhood cancer medicines was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Nanorobots Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 23,748 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 30,998 Million Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 2.7% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Indication, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:



North America held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth



North America dominated the global generic oncology drugs market in 2024. The presence of a leading genetic drug manufacturing, the presence of advanced treatments, widespread cancer screening, expansion of healthcare spending, increasing adoption of branded generics, and rising cancer cases. The generic oncology drugs market is also set to get another boost with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office looking to withdraw a proposed rule to prevent patent thickets in the pharmaceutical space that would deter price competition between branded and generic and biosimilar drugs.

In December 2024, pharmaceutical giant Amgen announced it was investing US$ 1 billion into expanding its drug manufacturing facilities in North Carolina. This comes supplementing a US$ 550 million commitment previously made in 2022. Amgen also has plans to open a new production plant in the state of Ohio.



Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In April 2025, the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture and market Dasatinib Tablets in different strengths was received by Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary, Eugia Pharma.

In April 205, the launch of Everolimus in the Canadian market through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nora Pharma, Inc., was announced by a pharmaceutical company focusing on oncology and antiviral treatments, Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

What Expect from Asian Countries till 2034?



Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Supportive government policies, cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, facilitated market expansion, affordable generic medications, and regulatory compliance are driving the growth of the generic oncology drugs market.

Top Asian Countries for Generic Oncology Drugs



India: In April 2025, the drug major Cipla Company received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted for paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension (albumin-bound), 100mg/vial, single-dose vial.



Japan: In April 2025, a competitive benefit was achieved because of its alliance with the majority shareholder Roche, and also its internal research and development engine was established by the Japanese drug firm Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation Insight



Drug Type Insights



The targeted therapy drugs segment underwent notable growth in the generic oncology drugs market in 2024. Targeted therapy is cancer treatment that uses different drugs to target changes in cancerous cells that help them grow, divide, and spread. The benefits of targeted therapy include enhanced effectiveness, potentially fewer side effects, and potentially less harm to normal cells.



The immunotherapy drugs segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Cancer immunotherapies are treatments that use the immune system to find and attack cancer cells. There are different immunotherapy types, including checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies.



Indication Insights



The breast cancer segment enjoyed a prominent position in the generic oncology drugs market during 2024. Advancements in breast cancer screening allow healthcare professionals to diagnose breast cancer earlier. Breast cancer diagnosis may begin with an exam and a discussion of your symptoms.



The lung cancer segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Lung cancer screening saves lives. It helps to detect cancer at an earlier stage. Earlier diagnosis can enhance health outcomes due to it is linked with higher survival rates and enhanced quality of life.



Route of Administration Insights



The injectables segment maintained a leading position in the generic oncology drugs market in 2024. Injections may be a part of cancer treatment. Most of the injections come in prefilled syringes. To prevent the side effects of treatment, like blood clots after surgery, injections are essential.



The oral segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Many people prefer oral cancer chemotherapy to IV chemotherapy due to it includes fewer trips to a clinic or hospital. Oral chemotherapy is a cancer-fighting drug given by mouth in capsule, tablet, or liquid form. People can undergo treatment in the comfort of their own home.



End User Insights



The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the generic oncology drugs market in 2024. Hospital pharmacy helps to manage the use of medicines in hospitals and other medical centers. Hospital pharmacy benefits include patient counselling, studies on drug utilization, providing drug information, dispensing, distribution, quality control, manufacturing sterile or non-sterile preparations, purchasing drugs, forecasting drug demand, and maintaining relationships between medical staff and patients.



The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Retail pharmacy is generally located in a community setting, where medicines and healthcare products are dispensed to the public. These pharmacies also offer services like immunizations, health screenings, and personalized counselling on the use of medicines.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Top Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

Apotex Inc.

AstraZeneca

Biocon Ltd.

Gland Pharma Limited

Incyte Corporation

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Natco Pharma Ltd.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Lifesciences Limited



Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market:

In July 2024, the Chinese generic drug ‘Apexelsin’ for lung, breast, and pancreatic cancer was approved in the EU market.

In August 2024, an initiative to make expensive cancer drugs and immunosuppressant drugs available at zero-profit price to consumers through Karunya Pharmacies was launched by the Kerala Government.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Chemotherapy drugs

Targeted therapy drugs

Immunotherapy drugs

Hormonal therapy drugs

Other drug types



By Indication

Prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Leukemia

Other indications

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable



By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



