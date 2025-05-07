Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q100 Qualified Ambient Light Sensor in Rectangular 4.38 mm x 1.45 mm x 0.6 mm Package

Automotive Grade Device Allows for Easier Integration Into Space-Constrained Designs, Offers High Resolution of 0.0026 lx/ct for Placement Behind Dark Cover Glass

MALVERN, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor. The Vishay Semiconductors VEML4031X00 features an ALS and highly sensitive IR photodiode in an opaque 4.38 mm by 1.45 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.6 mm profile. Occupying half the width of previous-generation solutions, the device allows for easier integration into space-constrained designs, such as bezel-less center control displays.

Highly accurate measurements are supported due to the spectral sensitivity of the Automotive Grade sensor released today, which matches that of the human eye, while its IR channel allows for light source differentiation. With an ambient light range from 0 lx to 172 000 lx, the VEML4031X00 will not saturate in daylight, while its high sensitivity of 0.0026 lx/ct allows the device to be placed behind dark cover glass.

Offering a high operating temperature range from -40 to +110 °C, the VEML4031X00 will be used for display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rearview mirror dimming, interior lighting control systems, and heads-up displays. The sensor supports the easy to use I²C bus communication interface for these applications and offers an interrupt function.

The VEML4031X00 features a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V, I²C bus voltage range of 1.7 V to 3.6 V and low shut down current consumption of 0.5 μA typical. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device offers a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 2a and a floor life of four weeks in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples and production quantities of the new ambient light sensor are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust



Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720325808386



Link to datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80348 (VEML4031X00)

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.