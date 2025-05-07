Attorney General James Announces Convictions and Sentencings of Central New York Gun Traffickers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the convictions and sentencings of four defendants charged for selling illegal ghost guns and other firearms in Central New York. An investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) recovered 34 firearms and receivers, including 21 ghost guns or parts used to make ghost guns, dozens of high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The OAG charged the four defendants with 35 crimes spanning two separate indictments in April 2024. All four defendants have pleaded guilty to Felony Possession of Firearms and have received years-long prison sentences.

“Gun traffickers who flood our communities with illegal untraceable ghost guns put all New Yorkers in danger,” said Attorney General James. “This investigation took dozens of weapons off of our streets and brought dangerous gun traffickers to justice. I thank our partners in law enforcement for their hard work with this investigation as we continue to protect New Yorkers from gun violence.”

“This case is a testament to the results we can achieve when agencies work together to combat the flow of illegal weapons and dismantle violent trafficking networks,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “The individuals involved in this operation posed a significant threat to public safety, and I commend our Community Stabilization Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and all law enforcement partners for their tireless work in bringing them to justice. We remain committed to targeting the sources of gun violence and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

The convictions were the result of a joint investigation between OCTF and the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit, with assistance from the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit’s Rochester and Syracuse offices and the Syracuse Police Department. In April 2024, four individuals were charged with 35 crimes for their involvement in the sale and possession of firearms. The investigation included law enforcement subpoenas, covert physical surveillance, the use of undercover investigators and other intelligence gathering techniques.

In June 2022, OCTF began an investigation into two sources of illegal firearms trafficking, including ghost guns, in the Syracuse area. The investigation revealed that Brian Lawson, a/k/a “P’Nut,” Jeremy Baker, a/k/a “Rico,” and Charles Baker possessed and distributed firearms in and around Onondaga County. During the course of the investigation, OCTF detectives recovered numerous firearms alleged to have been sold by Lawson and the Bakers, including Polymer80 9mm pistols with no serial numbers and several serialized but unregistered handguns.

All three individuals pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony, before Judge Matthew J. Doran in Onondaga County Court. On March 3, 2025, Charles and Jeremy Baker were each sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision. Both Bakers also forfeited $4,100 for firearm sales they made to undercover investigators. On February 5, 2025, Lawson was sentenced to three and a half years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision for his role in the transactions.

John Leone, Jr., who was charged in a second indictment with firearm possession and sale in Onondaga County, entered a guilty plea before Judge Doran to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He was sentenced this week to two and a half to five years in state prison.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized the following firearms and components:

Nine Polymer80 and AR-15 style unfinished frames/receivers, used to assemble ghost guns;

Nine unserialized and unregistered Polymer80 ghost gun pistols;

Nine serialized unregistered firearms;

Three AR-15 style rifles;

One 7.62 assault rifle;

Three ghost guns, including an assault rifle;

Dozens of magazines, including several extended magazines classified as high-capacity ammunition feeding devices; and

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

This investigation marks another major gun bust in Attorney General James’ ongoing mission to recover unregistered firearms and prosecute those responsible for the proliferation of gun violence in New York.

The investigation was led by now-retired NYSP Investigator Todd Grant of the Community Stabilization Unit and OCTF Detective William Elsenbeck and Supervising Detective John T. MacConaghy, under the supervision of OCTF Upstate Chief Detective John Monte and Deputy Chief Andrew Boss. The Attorney General’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case was prosecuted by OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Geoffrey Ciereck, with the assistance of Legal Support Analyst Sean McCauley and OCTF Confidential Clerk Theresa Rowe, under the supervision of Upstate OCTF Deputy Chief Maria Moran. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The OCTF is part of the Criminal Justice Division, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Jose Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Criminal Justice Division are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.