Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the first quarter was $153,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to net income of $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.   On March 31, 2025, Bancorp had total assets of $358.0 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.

“The Company continues to pursue growing loans and deposits to improve revenues, margins and, ultimately, profitability. That said, we are aware of headwinds that could result in a slowing economy. We continue to emphasize disciplined lending practices, focusing on growing new client relationships, safety, and margin. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $2.7 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.30% of total loans. Our non-performing assets remained at minimal levels consistent with previous quarters, underscoring the strength of our underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on growing funding sources, growing earning assets and building the infrastructure needed to grow customer relationships. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, with the goal of expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term. While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound, and secure as reflected in our capital levels, asset quality, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources.”

Highlights for the First Three Months of 2025

Net interest income decreased $8,000, or 0.31% to $2.56 million through March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.57 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $233,000 increase in interest expense, offset by a $224,000 increase in interest income. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by increased deposit balances in the money market products. The increase in interest and fees on loans was driven by the $30.0 million higher average balance and 0.27% higher yield on loan balances.

The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 0.17%, as compared to 0% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 3.22%, as compared to 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.   Release of provision for credit allowance on loans and unfunded commitments primarily drove the higher return on average assets and average equity.

On March 31, 2025, liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $358.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million or 0.27%, from $359.0 million on December 31, 2024.   Cash and cash equivalents decreased $788,000 or 3.22%, from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Investment securities were $106.6 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.23%, from $107.9 million on December 31, 2024.   Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $207.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.2 million or 1.06%, from $205.2 million on December 31, 2024.   Loan balances increased 16.52% over the last four quarters, growing from $178.0 million on March 31, 2024 to $207.4 million on March 31, 2025. With the $20 million reduction in short term borrowings over the past twelve months, average earning-asset balances declined slightly to $356.2 million on March 31, 2025, as compared to $362.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.

Total deposits were $317.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million or 2.61%, from $309.2 million on December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $104.5 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 3.71%, from $100.7 million on December 31, 2024.   Interest-bearing deposits were $212.8 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million or 2.08%, from $208.4 million on December 31, 2024. Total borrowings were $20.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $19.2 million (5.36% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.61 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2024, was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. The increase in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was due to an increase in equity from the decline in the market value loss of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities totaling $17.8 million and $19.0 million, respectively. This decrease in unrealized losses primarily resulted from decreasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025, which increased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities held at an unrealized loss.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.32% of total assets on March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2024, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio.   The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.7 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $110,000 as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $584,000 as of December 31, 2024. The $474,000 decrease was primarily driven by the utilization of 1.33% lower loss rates during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $153,000, as compared to net income of $3,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.   The increase is primarily the result of a $315,000 decrease in the allowance for credit loss and $474,000 decrease in the allowance for unfunded commitments included in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits costs, a $129,000 increase in legal, accounting and other professional fees, and a $203,000 decrease in income tax benefit.  

The Company is taking steps to reduce non-interest expenses in future periods which include the January 2025 closure of our Linthicum branch office, the planned closing of our Severna Park branch office in May of 2025, and the recent announcement of an early retirement program.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, totaled $2.56 million, as compared to $2.57 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The $8,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $439,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances on money market deposits, $193,000 lower interest and dividends on securities due to principal paydowns, and $77,000 lower interest on deposits with banks due to lower cash balances, offset by $494,000 higher interest income on loans due to higher yields and balances, and $206,000 lower interest on short term borrowings due to lower borrowing balances.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 2.92%, as compared to 2.86% for the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.06%. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily due to increases in the yield on loans, offset by increases in yields on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds. Loan yields increased from 5.06% to 5.34% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.51% to 1.89% between the two periods.  

The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $5.8 million while the yield increased 0.35% from 3.78% to 4.13%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $7.6 million during these same periods. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $12.9 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.31%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.

The release of credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $146,000, as compared to a provision of credit loss allowance of $169,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, primarily reflects the use of a lower loss rate. Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $205,000, as compared to $229,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to a $474,000 decrease in the credit allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits and $129,000 increase in legal, accounting, and other professional fees. Salary and employee benefits expenses increased primarily due to increased employee wages and the cost of incentive programs.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, income tax benefit was $29,000, as compared with $232,000 for the same period a year earlier.   The $232,000 income tax benefit included $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

         
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
           
  March 31,   March 31,   December 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 1,792     $ 9,091     $ 2,012  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   21,884       33,537       22,452  
   Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   23,676       42,628       24,464  
           
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   106,623       128,727       107,949  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   1,201       246       1,671  
           
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   207,393       177,950       205,219  
Less: Allowance for credit losses(1)   (2,689 )     (2,035 )     (2,839 )
   Loans, net   204,704       175,915       202,380  
           
Premises and equipment, net   2,609       2,928       2,678  
Bank owned life insurance   8,877       8,700       8,834  
Deferred tax assets, net   8,088       8,255       8,548  
Accrued interest receivable   1,243       1,281       1,345  
Accrued taxes receivable   159       363       148  
Prepaid expenses   474       460       471  
Other assets   319       367       468  
   Total Assets $ 357,973     $ 369,870     $ 358,956  
           
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 104,487     $ 115,167     $ 100,747  
Interest-bearing deposits   212,770       194,064       208,442  
Total Deposits   317,257       309,231       309,189  
           
Short-term borrowings   20,000       40,000       30,000  
Defined pension liability   338       327       330  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,197       2,183       1,620  
   Total Liabilities   338,792       351,741       341,139  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681, 2,887,467, and 2,900,481 shares as of March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.   2,901       2,887       2,901  
Additional paid-in capital   11,037       10,989       11,037  
Retained earnings   23,035       23,575       22,882  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,792 )     (19,322 )     (19,003 )
   Total Stockholders' Equity   19,181       18,129       17,817  
   Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 357,973     $ 369,870     $ 358,956  
           


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
     Three Months Ended
March 31,
      2025       2024  
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 2,709     $ 2,215  
Interest and dividends on securities     745       938  
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold     175       252  
Total Interest Income     3,629       3,405  
         
Interest expense        
Interest on deposits     841       402  
Interest on short-term borrowings     225       431  
Total Interest Expense     1,066       833  
         
Net Interest Income     2,563       2,572  
(Release) provision of credit loss allowance     (146 )     169  
Net interest income after credit loss provision     2,709       2,403  
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts     31       38  
Other fees and commissions     131       148  
Income on life insurance     43       43  
Total Noninterest Income     205       229  
         
Noninterest expenses        
Salary and employee benefits     1,827       1,618  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     309       331  
Legal, accounting and other professional fees     383       254  
Data processing and item processing services     256       250  
FDIC insurance costs     41       38  
Advertising and marketing related expenses     37       23  
Loan collection costs     45       5  
Telephone costs     38       40  
Other expenses     (146 )     302  
Total Noninterest Expenses     2,790       2,861  
         
Loss before income taxes     124       (229 )
Income tax beneift     (29 )     (232 )
         
   Net income   $ 153     $ 3  
         
Basic and diluted net income per common share   $ 0.05     $ -  
         


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024            
(dollars in thousands)                  
                     
                Accumulated    
        Additional       Other   Total
    Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
(unaudited) Stock   Capital   Earnings   Loss   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 2,883   $ 10,964   $ 23,859     $ (18,381 )   $ 19,325  
                     
Net income   -     -     3       -       3  
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share   -     -     (287 )     -       (287 )
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   4     25     -       -       29  
Other comprehensive loss   -     -     -       (941 )     (941 )
Balance, March 31, 2024 $ 2,887   $ 10,989   $ 23,575     $ (19,322 )   $ 18,129  
                     
                     
                Accumulated    
        Additional       Other   Total
    Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
(unaudited) Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss) Income   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 2,901   $ 11,037   $ 22,882     $ (19,003 )   $ 17,817  
                     
Net income   -     -     153       -       153  
Other comprehensive income   -     -     -       1,211       1,211  
Balance, March 31, 2025 $ 2,901   $ 11,037   $ 23,035     $ (17,792 )   $ 19,181  
                     


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,   December 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                 
Financial Data                
Assets   $ 357,973     $ 358,956     $ 369,870     $ 358,956  
Investment securities     106,623       107,949       128,727       107,949  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)     207,393       205,219       177,950       205,219  
Allowance for loan losses     2,689       2,839       2,035       2,839  
Deposits     317,257       309,189       309,231       309,189  
Borrowings     20,000       30,000       40,000       30,000  
Stockholders' equity     19,181       17,817       18,129       17,817  
Net income (loss)     153       (39 )     3       (112 )
                 
Average Balances                
Assets   $ 353,308     $ 366,888     $ 358,877     $ 363,994  
Investment securities     132,805       136,868       163,618       148,037  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)     205,868       204,703       175,914       192,646  
Deposits     312,030       314,046       305,858       309,838  
Borrowings     20,215       30,323       31,667       32,721  
Stockholders' equity     19,258       20,664       19,124       19,169  
                 
Performance Ratios                
Annualized return on average assets     0.17%       -0.04%       0.00%       -0.03%  
Annualized return on average equity     3.22%       -0.75%       0.06%       -0.58%  
Net interest margin     2.92%       2.98%       2.86%       2.98%  
Dividend payout ratio     0%       0%       9426%       -773%  
Book value per share   $ 6.61     $ 6.14     $ 6.28     $ 6.14  
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share     0.05       (0.01 )     -       (0.04 )
Cash dividends declared per share     0.00       0.00       0.10       0.30  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding     2,900,681       2,900,681       2,885,552       2,893,871  
                 
Asset Quality Ratios                
Allowance for loan losses to loans     1.30%       1.38%       1.14%       1.38%  
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans     0.55%       0.18%       0.21%       0.19%  
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans     236.9%       789.1%       549.1%       789.1%  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualize to avg. loans     0.01%       -0.04 %     0.66%       0.08%  
                 
Capital Ratios                
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   N/A     15.15%       17.14%       15.15%  
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio   N/A     15.15%       17.14%       15.15%  
Leverage Ratio   N/A     9.97%       10.43%       9.97%  
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio   N/A     16.40%       18.30%       16.40%  
                  

For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer
410-768-8883
jdharris@bogb.net
106 Padfield Blvd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

