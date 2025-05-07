Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Isowater Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Expand Heavy Water Production

Canada’s national nuclear laboratories partners with leading heavy water production company to better service growing demand in non-nuclear industries

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Isowater Corporation, a member of the KEY DH Technologies Inc. Group, a Canadian-based, international leader in the hydrogen and deuterium industries. The partnership will support the growth of Isowater’s deuterium oxide (heavy water) refinement business. Under terms of the agreement, CNL will offer support to Isowater in the form of expertise in hydrogen isotope separation and related technologies, leveraging Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s (AECL) extensive intellectual property related to the upgrading of heavy water.

With CNL’s support, Isowater will work to expand and improve its deuterium refining capabilities. This will enable the company to better serve various non-nuclear deuterium markets through the provision of deuterium production and recycling services, and a higher-purity end-product. This aligns with CNL’s holistic heavy water strategy, which is aimed at leveraging the extensive expertise and technologies within Canada’s national nuclear laboratories to help address the growing international market demand for heavy water in both the nuclear and non-nuclear sectors.

“CNL is excited to enter into this partnership with Isowater, a Canadian leader in the supply of heavy water and deuterium-based compounds, and a company whose expertise and capabilities complement our own,” commented Jack Craig, CNL’s President and CEO. “This agreement comes amidst growing interest in the use of heavy water in non-nuclear industries, from electronics to health sciences. By applying our expertise and technologies, built through more than 60 years of scientific research in hydrogen isotope management, we believe that CNL can help Isowater grow and improve its heavy water refining capabilities. We look forward to working with them under the terms of our new agreement.”

“This partnership represents the next phase of the close relationship between Isowater, CNL and AECL that has developed over the past decade,” said Andrew T.B. Stuart, Chairman of KEY. “Our collaboration has been an important enabler of the more than 10% compound annual growth rate in deuterium oxide use by the global high technology and life sciences industries.” Stuart added, “CNL, Canada’s premier science and technology laboratory, offers world-class technology and expertise that support the path to global success of organizations like ours.”

Deuterium oxide (heavy water) is a form of water in which the normal hydrogen is replaced by a heavier form of hydrogen called deuterium. Since the company was founded in 2009, Isowater has established a global market presence as a trusted and reliable supplier of high-purity heavy water to some of the world’s most sophisticated industries, including life sciences and manufacturers of semiconductors, OLED displays and fibre optics. As part of their strategic partnership, CNL will supply Isowater with isotope exchange catalyst technologies for its deuterium refinement process. On an as-needed basis, CNL will also provide subject matter expert support for Isowater’s deuterium refineries, which is envisioned to include process optimization and troubleshooting.

Thanks to the foundation of research from its predecessor, AECL, CNL is now considered a world leader in heavy water production and upgrading technology, with over 60 years of expertise, experience and innovation covering all aspects of the technology. These capabilities include laboratory development activities; development of proprietary wetproofed catalysts with the required longevity for economical deployment; demonstrations through design, construction, commissioning and operation of pilot and prototype plants; and development of a family of proprietary codes for simulating the processes and catalyst performance profiles along the isotope exchange catalyst beds.

As a federal Crown corporation, AECL owns and oversees the sites under management by CNL. “AECL is pleased to see the signing of this agreement, which makes use of our extensive intellectual property in heavy water production and refinement,” said Fred Dermarkar, AECL’s President and CEO. “This is another example of the value of Canada’s investment in its national nuclear laboratories. Our model allows us to connect commercial and academic partners with Canada’s unique nuclear science assets. This agreement would not be possible without the innovative collaboration between the federal government and the private sector,” added Dermarkar.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

About Isowater

Isowater is the deuterium oxide production, refining and sales entity of the Key (KEY) DH Technologies Inc. Group. The KEY Group also includes deutraMed, a developer and provider of value-added deuterium-based products and services to the high technology and life sciences industries; and Hydrogen Optimized, a manufacturer of large-scale water electrolyzers for the production of both hydrogen and enriched deuterium oxide. Together, these companies enable a long-term, secure supply of deuterium for global markets. KEY Group products are exported to customers in more than 25 countries.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

Isowater Contact:

Don Hogarth

Director of Communications

416-565-8920

don-hogarth@isowater.com

