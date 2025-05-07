BexBack Revolutionizes Crypto Futures Trading with 100x Leverage, No KYC, and Over 50 Tradable Assets

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to growing global demand for high-performance, user-centric trading platforms, BexBack , a fast-growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, is transforming how traders approach the crypto market. Offering up to 100x leverage, support for 50+ major cryptocurrencies, and a no-KYC policy, BexBack delivers unmatched accessibility and trading freedom to users worldwide.

Backed by industry-grade security and regulatory compliance, BexBack enables traders to access high-leverage futures contracts with ease, regardless of location or experience level. New users are welcomed with a 100% deposit bonus and a $100 Trading bonus , both designed to reduce entry barriers and enhance capital efficiency.

“BexBack was created with a simple goal: to empower traders everywhere with unrestricted access to leveraged crypto markets,” said Amanda, Business Manager at BexBack. “We’ve eliminated complex verification steps, added generous bonus incentives, and built a platform that’s fast, secure, and globally inclusive.”

Key Features of BexBack





100x Leverage on 50+ Crypto Contracts

Trade perpetual futures on top assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and more with up to 100x leverage.



Trade perpetual futures on top assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and more with up to 100x leverage. No KYC Required

Register and start trading instantly with just an email address — no personal ID or verification needed.



Register and start trading instantly with just an email address — no personal ID or verification needed. 100% Deposit Bonus

Users can double their initial deposit by applying for the deposit bonus. While not withdrawable, the bonus can be used as margin to increase trading flexibility and reduce liquidation risk.



Users can double their initial deposit by applying for the deposit bonus. While not withdrawable, the bonus can be used as margin to increase trading flexibility and reduce liquidation risk. $100 Trading Bonus

Traders who deposit at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and complete their first trade can claim an additional $50 in bonus funds.



Traders who deposit at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and complete their first trade can claim an additional $50 in bonus funds. Zero Spread Execution

Execute trades without slippage or price spread, ensuring maximum transparency and fairness.



Execute trades without slippage or price spread, ensuring maximum transparency and fairness. Risk-Free Demo Account

Practice strategies with 10 BTC or 1M USDT in virtual funds before entering the live market.



Practice strategies with 10 BTC or 1M USDT in virtual funds before entering the live market. Advanced Security Protocols

BexBack protects user assets with multi-signature cold wallet storage, SSL encryption, 2FA authentication, and DDoS protection.



BexBack protects user assets with multi-signature cold wallet storage, SSL encryption, 2FA authentication, and DDoS protection. U.S. MSB Registered

The platform operates under a U.S. FinCEN-registered Money Services Business (MSB) license, demonstrating its commitment to regulatory transparency and operational integrity.



Built for All Levels of Traders

From beginners exploring their first crypto trade to experienced futures traders seeking high leverage and full privacy, BexBack serves a broad spectrum of users. Its intuitive interface, multilingual support, and round-the-clock service make it an ideal choice for anyone looking to maximize opportunities in the volatile crypto market.

Start Trading Today

Users can register in under a minute at www.bexback.com , claim their bonuses, and begin trading with full control and zero restrictions.

About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering perpetual futures contracts on more than 50 leading digital assets. Launched in May 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, BexBack prioritizes user privacy, security, and trading efficiency. The platform supports clients across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond, and is fully compliant as a registered Money Services Business (MSB) under U.S. FinCEN guidelines.

With 100x leverage, no KYC onboarding, and powerful trading tools, BexBack is redefining the crypto trading experience for the next generation of traders.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack, The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ff140d6-1743-47a7-8d12-a366e598a26f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3c1fde9-f5a2-4238-923c-aa07b2304d5b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e8e0b3d-60f1-4b62-9188-ba2c94ea5824

100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading Double the funds Double the funds High liquidity High liquidity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.