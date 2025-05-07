CN Presents the 2024 Safe Handling Award to 213 Rail Shippers

MONTREAL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its 2024 Safe Handling Award. CN’s Safe Handling Award recognizes customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet rigorous safety standards in the handling and transportation of regulated products. Recipients must meet established criteria based on the total number of shipments of dangerous goods across all facilities.

This award aligns with CN’s ambition to be the safest railway in North America.

“Congratulations to the 2024 recipients for consistently demonstrating the highest standards in the safe handling of dangerous goods across CN’s network. Safety is more than a priority, it’s the promise we make to each other every day. Thank you to the 213 shippers for keeping that promise, for their achievements and

commitment to safety.”



- Rémi G. Lalonde, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN

“Safety is a shared responsibility — and we’re in it together. These awards recognize customers who lead by example, putting safe practices first with every shipment. Thank you for helping us protect our people and the communities

where we operate.”



- Buck Rogers, Vice-President Petroleum & Chemicals at CN

The Safe Handling Award is an important part of the Responsible Care® Program, an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Click here to view the full list of CN’s 2024 Safe Handling Award recipients.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

