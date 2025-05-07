Upbring Unveils Scalable Child Wellbeing Zones—Starting with One Family, One ZIP Code and a Path to Transform the Lives of Up to 2,000 Children

Dallas, TX, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit leading the charge to advance child wellbeing, today formally announced the launch of its latest innovation in child and family services: Upbring Child Wellbeing Zones —a bold, community-based model designed to prevent child abuse and strengthen families through deeply local, data-informed support. The initiative will debut in South Dallas, where the community is preparing to welcome its first participating family.

“Child wellbeing doesn’t begin in a system—it begins in a home, a neighborhood, a community,” said Mike Loo, President & CEO of Upbring. “That’s why we’ve built something unlike anything that’s come before. With innovative technology and real-time data, our Child Wellbeing Zones begin with one family and are designed to grow—block by block—into a critical mass of care that can transform an entire ZIP code. This is how we prevent abuse before it happens: by targeting support where it’s needed most, meeting families where they are and building trust that spans for generations.”

Each Child Wellbeing Zone begins by embracing a single family with tailored support to address the unique needs of their household and community. Backed by data, the model can expand neighborhood by neighborhood ultimately scaling to support up to 2,000 children—representing as many as 1,000 households—within a single ZIP code.

Built on Upbring’s legacy of serving children, Child Wellbeing Zones are powered by a dual-generational approach that supports both children and their caregivers. Each participating family receives personalized care and services to support their needs, including parenting support and coaching, behavioral and emotional health screenings, educational engagement, housing and utility assistance, workforce readiness and access to economic opportunities, all coordinated through comprehensive wraparound case management.

Upbring selected South Dallas as its launch site with information from VectorScape, the organization’s proprietary tool that identifies communities with the highest risk factors for child abuse and neglect. Additionally, Upbring will use its patent-pending VectorPoint™ platform to assess and track the social, emotional and behavioral wellbeing of the participating family and their children—ensuring real-time insight into their needs, progress and outcomes.



“This model puts children at the center of care,” said Kyle Kerrigan, Director of Product Evolution at Upbring. “They are the hub, and their family, the services, support and relationships we help facilitate become the spokes that reinforce their stability and success. That’s what lasting impact looks like.”

Upbring is actively seeking strategic partnerships in South Dallas to help sustain ongoing support for the first participating family in the Child Wellbeing Zone—and to expand our impact for additional families in the future. Ideal collaborators include schools, healthcare providers, faith-based groups and other local organizations committed to advancing child and family wellbeing.

“Presiding over the Dallas County Child Protection and Permanency Court, I’m encouraged by organizations like Upbring, whose launch of the first Child Wellbeing Zone in South Dallas shows how compassion and innovation can help rebuild communities and break cycles of poverty, neglect, and abuse,” said Associate Judge Delia Gonzales, Dallas County Child Protection & Permanency Court.

As Upbring deepens its neighborhood-based approach, the organization envisions expanding Child Wellbeing Zones across additional Texas communities—building sustainable, community-led ecosystems where children and families thrive.

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

