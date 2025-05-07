Westland Benefits acquires Alberta-based Sagium Health Strategies Inc.

Latest acquisition expands Westland Benefits’ group benefits and private health insurance practice

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that its newly launched benefits brand, Westland Benefits, has acquired Sagium Health Strategies Inc. (Sagium Health) effective May 1. This strategic acquisition expands Westland Benefits’ position in the benefits and health insurance sector and grows its presence in Alberta.

Sagium Health, located in Calgary, specializes in providing employee benefits and private healthcare solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and small to mid-sized companies. The firm is known for bridging unique individual and employer needs through its bespoke health programs and comprehensive group benefits offerings.

“We’re very excited to welcome Sagium Health to the Westland Benefits team,” says Matt Mann, President of Westland Benefits. “The acquisition of Sagium Health is a pivotal step in our commitment to delivering exceptional benefits solutions to our clients. By integrating Sagium’s expertise and innovative offerings, we’re poised to enhance our service delivery and expand our reach in the Alberta market.”

Greg Guderyan, President & CEO of Sagium Health, added, “Joining forces with Westland Benefits allows us to leverage their extensive resources and network, enabling us to provide even more comprehensive solutions. We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it brings for our team and our clients.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Benefits

Westland Benefits is the dedicated employee benefits division of Westland Insurance Group, one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing insurance brokerages. Combining the personalized service of a boutique advisory firm with the reach and resources of a national broker, Westland Benefits delivers tailored, people-first solutions that support employee well-being and business performance. With deep expertise and a high-touch approach, Westland Benefits helps organizations navigate the evolving benefits landscape with confidence. As part of the Westland family, Westland Benefits is committed to empowering Canadian businesses through trusted advice and innovative benefits strategies. For more information, please visit our website.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

