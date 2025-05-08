Triple Board-Certified Surgeon Dr. Gregory Chernoff Partners with GetHairMD to Offer Non-Invasive Hair Loss Solutions

This collaboration allows us to address one of the most common aesthetic concerns with proven, cutting-edge treatments that align perfectly with our practice philosophy...” — Dr. Gregory Chernoff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD™, a leading provider of cutting-edge hair restoration treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Gregory Chernoff, BSc MD, FRCS(C), a triple board-certified surgeon and founder of Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery. This collaboration brings GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared non-invasive hair restoration solutions to patients in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.Through this partnership, Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery will now offer GetHairMD's complete range of advanced hair restoration treatments, addressing virtually all causes of hair loss for both men and women. The addition of these services complements Dr. Chernoff's extensive expertise in surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures."Having dedicated my career to advancing aesthetic medicine and helping patients achieve natural-looking results, I'm excited to partner with GetHairMD to offer comprehensive hair restoration solutions," said Dr. Chernoff. "This collaboration allows us to address one of the most common aesthetic concerns with proven, cutting-edge treatments that align perfectly with our practice philosophy of helping patients achieve their natural best."With this partnership, Dr. Chernoff joins the GetHairMD network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Chernoff will also serve on the GetHairMD clinical advisory board as the company continues its nationwide expansion."Dr. Chernoff's exceptional credentials, pioneering work in laser therapy, and commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine make him an ideal partner for GetHairMD," said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO. "His expertise in combining surgical precision with innovative non-surgical treatments aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, personalized hair restoration solutions."About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's Solutions• Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence.• GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.• These solutions range from non-invasive treatments including laser therapy, topical medications, at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting.• GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, delivering a specially formulated serum directly into the scalp for superior results.About Dr. Chernoff and Chernoff Cosmetic SurgeryDr. Gregory Chernoff, BSc MD, FRCS(C) is triple board-certified by the American Board of Facial, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. His extensive training includes fellowships in microvascular surgery, breast and body contouring, laser therapy, and facial plastic reconstructive surgery at prestigious institutions including the University of California San Francisco.A pioneer in laser therapy with numerous published studies advancing Laser Aesthetic Treatments, Dr. Chernoff combines meticulous surgical techniques with the latest non-surgical therapies to deliver consistent, natural-looking results. His practice, Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery, provides a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, consistently earning recognition as a top aesthetic practice in Indianapolis.For more information about Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery, please visit www.drchernoff.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.For more information about non-invasive hair loss solutions, please visit www.gethairmd.com

