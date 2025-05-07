Mangrove Property Insurance to Join FAIA’s 2025 Convention

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

Building Partnerships with Independent Agents

We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and none are more important to us than Florida’s independent agents. ” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance (Mangrove), one of Florida’s newest admitted homeowners insurance carriers, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) 121st Anniversary Convention and Education Symposium June 18 – 20, 2025, at the Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando.“We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and none are more important to us than Florida’s independent agents. We’re very pleased to be attending the FAIA Convention and Education Symposium, appreciate the opportunity to be a sponsor, and look forward to seeing old friends and new there. At least as importantly, we look forward to our growing collaborations with Florida’s independent agents to offer greater choice, stability and security to our mutual customers – Florida’s homeowners,” said Mangrove founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein.FAIA is the central source of information for nearly 2,000 independent property and casualty (P&C) agencies that employ about 25,000 licensees in Florida. For more information about the FAIA Convention and Education Symposium, and to register, visit Main Convention Page - FAIA ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com.

