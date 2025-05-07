SME & AMT Present Manufacturing Technology Series EAST 2025

The event is the first of four regional shows scheduled for 2025 in the East, West, Southeast and Southwest of the US

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit association committed to advancing the widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and developing North America’s talent and capabilities, and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, will bring Manufacturing Technology Series EAST to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., from May 13-15, 2025. Featuring EASTEC, the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, the Smart Manufacturing Experience including Secure Shop Solutions, and the Bright Minds Student Summit, the event that has attracted thousands of manufacturers from across the Northeast for decades, returns this spring as the first of four regional shows scheduled for 2025: Manufacturing Technology Series EAST, WEST, SOUTHEAST and SOUTHWEST.

“Adopting advanced technologies has benefits in efficiency, cost-effectiveness, quality and profitability; however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t barriers to adoption,” said Steve Prahalis, SME chief operating officer. “To keep the industry competitive and resilient, this event connects the technical experts with manufacturers in their own backyard to drive awareness, adoption and solution implementation.”

"Manufacturing Technology Series EAST is the place for manufacturers to gain the knowledge they need to grow their business and improve their bottom line," said Douglas K. Woods, AMT president. “Historically known as EASTEC, this show has attracted thousands of manufacturers across the Northeast for decades because it introduces them to new technologies, and helps visitors expand their network of solution providers. The new Manufacturing Technology Series EAST broadens that experience to include technical and business leadership education, as well as opportunities for students.”

Manufacturing Technology Series EAST will bring together small to medium-size manufacturers and large OEMs from strong regional sectors including aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical to explore cutting-edge smart manufacturing solutions and witness live demonstrations of transformative technologies from hundreds of exhibitors across the show floor.

The Executive Perspectives Keynote Series will debut at Manufacturing Technology Series EAST, featuring panels of thought leaders from across the global manufacturing ecosystem. Attendees will gain insights into the hottest topics including manufacturers’ top concerns, the impact of technology and implementing security from engaging discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Featured presentations from Siemens Industry Inc., Rockwell Automation, Phillips Federal and more will also provide crucial information to take the guessing out of advanced technology adoption process. Additional industry partners will share their expertise with attendees throughout the event at the Smart Zone Theater.

While at the event, students from 13 high schools will also get to experience the reality of manufacturing firsthand through the SME Education Foundation’s Bright Minds Student Summit. From guided show-floor tours to engaging competition and connections with leading global companies hiring in the field, the experience aims to encourage pursuit of manufacturing careers.

For more information and to register for the event, visit east.mtseries.com.

About SME

Founded in 1932, SME is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the North American manufacturing industry. SME connects manufacturers, educators, students, and the broader community to foster innovation and strengthen the industry’s impact on economic growth. Through the acceleration of technology adoption and the development of talent, SME helps to drive competitiveness, national security, and sustainability within manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, Virginia, near the nation’s capital, AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. AMTonline.org

