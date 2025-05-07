The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Releases 2024 Impact Report

The fourth-annual report highlights progress towards the Company’s impact priorities, including reaching a major milestone for its Seedlings for Sustainability initiative

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) released its 2024 Impact Report today, highlighting a landmark year generating positive impacts for people and planet alongside growth and profit for the public benefit corporation.

In its fourth annual report, Vita Coco outlines its impact in 2024 across the three key focus areas of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. This includes reaching a major milestone in its Seedlings for Sustainability initiative: helping to distribute over 1 million seedlings to date through the Vita Coco Community Foundation, a big step towards its goal to help distribute 10 million seedlings by 2030.

“In 2024, we took bold steps to scale our impact—especially in the communities where we source and operate,” said Mike Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “Our business continues to grow, and with it, our ability to invest in farmers, create greener supply chains, and give back in ways that build long-term resilience. Our approach remains the same: pursue profits with purpose and track our ROI not just in dollars, but in meaningful return on impact.”

The Impact Report also details early progress from the Vita Coco Community Foundation, which focuses on creating impact at the ground level in coconut sourcing communities. Highlights from the 2024 report across each impact pillar include:

Protecting Natural Resources

Through its Seedlings for Sustainability program, the Vita Coco Community Foundation has now helped to distribute more than one million seedlings toward its goal of 10 million by 2030, supporting regenerative agriculture and farmer livelihoods worldwide.

The Company completed its first climate impact assessment, identifying areas across its supply chain that could be impacted by shifts in weather patterns, and completed two water-reduction projects that are estimated to conserve 1.5 million liters annually.

Vita Coco reported that approximately 97% of its primary packaging materials met its responsible packaging definition.



Building Thriving Communities

Vita Coco helped build three new classrooms in the Philippines, bringing the total to 39 schools and positively impacting more than 24,500 students.

In the U.S., the Company launched the Growing Roots Grant Program to create green spaces at underserved schools, beginning with Oak Street Elementary in Los Angeles.

Championing Health and Wellness

Vita Coco certified 100% of its branded products as non-GMO and increased its organic product certifications.

Vita Coco provided cash and in-kind donations to its broad network of nonprofit and community- based organizations across the United States, United Kingdom, Latin America, and Europe, helping to address food insecurity and contribute to disaster relief in these communities.

Looking ahead, Vita Coco will continue to drive impact by expanding its regenerative agriculture programs, working to set climate targets against its most important issues, and growing the reach of the Vita Coco Community Foundation.

To view the full 2024 Impact Report, click here.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

