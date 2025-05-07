IBCAP Announces $25 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit against UK-based Hosting Provider Innetra PC

Case marks the third lawsuit coordinated by IBCAP against a non-U.S.-based content delivery network or hosting provider

DENVER, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced a $25 million complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Innetra PC, a U.K.-based company providing hosting services from data centers in the Netherlands. The lawsuit asserts that Innetra and its general partner, Elna Paulette Belle, are liable for contributory and vicarious copyright infringement for facilitating the illegal streaming of content on behalf of at least 15 pirate services in the United States. The pirated programming includes content from 22 IBCAP member channels. Belle is being sued in her personal capacity for her role in authorizing, directing and failing to exercise her ability to stop Innetra’s infringing activities.

The complaint alleges that Innetra used its servers and network infrastructure to host and transmit IBCAP member-copyrighted works over the internet, enabling access to unauthorized streams through pirate-operated set-top boxes, apps and websites. In 2024, Innetra was responsible for delivering approximately 15% of unauthorized IBCAP member streams detected by the IBCAP lab.

Despite receiving more than 300 infringement notices from IBCAP, the defendants failed to respond to all but one. In that single response, Innetra stated it would not comply with IBCAP’s takedown requests. Further underscoring its disregard for U.S. copyright law, Innetra openly advertises on its website that it does not recognize or follow the requirements of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

The complaint seeks a court injunction prohibiting Innetra from transmitting IBCAP member content and statutory damages for registered works of up to $25.65 million, based on a maximum of $150,000 per infringement for 171 registered works. The lawsuit also seeks to recover profits for unregistered works and attorneys' fees and costs.

This is the third lawsuit coordinated by IBCAP against a non-U.S.-based CDN or hosting provider. The first, against Datacamp, resulted in Datacamp paying $3 million and agreeing to implement takedown and repeat infringer policies. The second, against Virtual Systems, is pending in the Western District of Washington.

“This lawsuit against Innetra underscores IBCAP’s continued commitment to identifying non-compliant CDNs and hosting providers, halting their unlawful activities and ensuring they are held accountable for infringing the copyrighted works of IBCAP members,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Innetra blatantly disregarded IBCAP's notices to its detriment - if you are a hosting provider or CDN and disregard our repeated notices, there is a strong chance you will be sued for copyright infringement.”

The lawsuit was coordinated by IBCAP and filed by IBCAP member DISH Network. Evidence for the case was obtained and provided by the IBCAP lab. A copy of the complaint can be found here.

For more information about IBCAP membership, visit https://www.ibcap.org/membership.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters, and distributors representing more than 220 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the nonprofit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies that participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kendra Westerkamp

C4Spark for IBCAP

Kendra@C4Spark.com

+1-720-261-2300

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aa7bcaa-3bc6-4ae4-895c-4e9e916b2077

Innetra PC Innetra PC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.