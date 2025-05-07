Impact Analytics Secures Series D Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion and Lead in Agentic AI

New funding supports expansion of the only AI-native, end-to-end platform for pricing, merchandising and supply chain, with a new board appointment from Blue Cloud Ventures and participation from Sageview Capital and Vistara Growth

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™, the leader in AI-native innovation and the only provider of an end-to-end platform for pricing, merchandising, and supply chain, today announced a new growth investment from Blue Cloud Ventures, with participation from existing investors Sageview Capital and Vistara Growth. This funding will accelerate the company’s global expansion and deepen its leadership in agentic AI, a next-generation capability enabling autonomous decision-making across the value chain. Impact Analytics has a world-class AI, data engineering, and business focused leadership team with an expanding client base of some of the most beloved global brands.

As part of this transaction, Mir Arif, Managing Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures, will join the Impact Analytics Board of Directors, bringing additional enterprise SaaS expertise to support the company’s next stage of growth.

Impact Analytics will leverage this investment to:

Advance its AI-native platform with a focus on agentic AI innovation

Scale go-to-market operations across sales, marketing, and client success globally

Deepen partnerships across cloud, data, and analytics ecosystems

Strengthen financial flexibility for continued product and geographic expansion across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America

“This is a defining moment for Impact Analytics as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Impact Analytics and Professor of Retail AI & Advanced Analytics at Columbia Business School. “The speed of change in business has never been greater. The constantly evolving landscape of shifting buyer behavior and new regulations, including tariffs, means that business leaders are often in informational overload. We believe agentic AI represents the future of innovation—enabling software to act with speed and precision on accurate insights. Agents not only predict outcomes, but act autonomously across the value chain to increase productivity and profitability. Companies that embrace agentic capabilities today will be best positioned to lead in the years ahead. With this new investment, we’re accelerating our ability to bring that future to more companies, faster.”

“Impact Analytics is leading the industry’s shift from insights to automation,” said Mir Arif, Managing Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures. “Their platform doesn’t just predict—it acts. That’s what businesses need to compete in today’s dynamic environment, and I’m thrilled to join the board to support their next chapter of growth.”

“We have never been more excited about what’s ahead for Impact Analytics,” said Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital and current Impact Analytics board member. “The company’s agentic AI capabilities are already redefining business decision-making—from forecasting and pricing to allocation and replenishment. This additional investment reflects our strong conviction in their vision, leadership, and category-defining technology.”

Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Impact Analytics with Orrick representing Blue Cloud Ventures.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.co .

About Blue Cloud Ventures

Blue Cloud Ventures is a growth-stage venture capital firm focused on backing fast-growing enterprise software companies. With a flexible approach to capital and a deep bench of operational experience, Blue Cloud helps founders scale revenue, accelerate product innovation, and build category-defining companies. Learn more at www.bluecloudventures.com .

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm focused on partnering with industry-defining innovators to build enduring software and tech-enabled businesses. With over $2.0 billion in assets under management, Sageview Capital collaborates with entrepreneurs on a custom approach, leveraging its decades of experience, operational expertise, and network in scaling many successful companies. Learn more at www.sageviewcapital.com .

About Vistara Growth

Vistara Growth provides highly flexible growth debt and equity solutions to leading technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, Vistara (Sanskrit for “expansion”) is focused on enabling growth for entrepreneurs, investors, and communities alike. Learn more at www.vistaragrowth.com .

Media Contact

Maggie Williams Dryden

Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

maggie.dryden@impactanalytics.co

