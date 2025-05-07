Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes

MCLEAN, Va., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the applicable STACR trust identified in the table below (each, a “Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated April 30, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated April 30, 2025 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $1.7 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust

(If applicable) CUSIP Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) Original Principal Amount Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted1 Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted2 STACR 2016-DNA4 B N/A 3137G0LK3 / N/A US3137G0LK36 / N/A $31,000,000 88.31% $27,375,000 STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0MD8 / N/A US3137G0MD83 / N/A $2,860,000 0.00% - STACR 2017-DNA1 B-2 N/A 3137G0MY2 / N/A US3137G0MY21 / N/A $11,455,000 19.64% $2,250,000 STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2 N/A 3137G0NX3 / N/A US3137G0NX39 / N/A $1,000,0003 0.00% - STACR 2017-DNA2 B-1 N/A 3137G0PR4 / N/A US3137G0PR43 / N/A $41,210,000 23.66% $9,750,000 STACR 2017-DNA2 B-2 N/A 3137G0PS2 / N/A US3137G0PS26 / N/A $29,750,000 13.34% $3,970,000 STACR 2017-DNA3 M-2 N/A 3137G0QQ5 / N/A US3137G0QQ50 / N/A $03 0.00% - STACR 2017-DNA3 B-1 N/A 3137G0RJ0 / N/A US3137G0RJ09 / N/A $37,677,047 0.00% - STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0NE5 / N/A US3137G0NE57 / N/A $11,850,000 0.00% - STACR 2017-HQA1 B-2 N/A 3137G0ND7 / N/A US3137G0ND74 / N/A $14,500,000 0.00% - STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2 N/A 3137G0PU7 / N/A US3137G0PU71 / N/A $550,0003 0.00% - STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0TH2 / N/A US3137G0TH25 / N/A $24,890,000 100.00% $24,890,000 STACR 2018-DNA2 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2018-DNA2 35563TAB7 / N/A US35563TAB70 / N/A $03 0.00% - STACR 2018-DNA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2018-DNA2 35563TAV3 / N/A US35563TAV35 / N/A $6,000,000 16.67% $1,000,000 STACR 2018-DNA3 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2018-DNA3 35563WAH7 / N/A US35563WAH79 / N/A $8,175,0003 34.25% $2,800,000 STACR 2018-DNA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2018-DNA3 35563WBD5 / N/A US35563WBD56 / N/A $23,335,885 0.00% - STACR 2018-HQA1 B-1 N/A 3137G0UX5 / N/A US3137G0UX55 / N/A $86,540,000 0.00% - STACR 2019-DNA4 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4 35565ABE9 /

U3202KBE1 US35565ABE91 / USU3202KBE11 $87,000,000 9.06% $7,884,750 STACR 2019-FTR2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-FTR2 35564WBD4 / N/A US35564WBD48 / N/A $27,250,000 100.00% $27,250,000 STACR 2019-FTR4 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-FTR4 35565GAE7 /

U3202TAE3 US35565GAE70 / USU3202TAE39 $111,220,000 25.09% $27,900,000 STACR 2019-HQA3 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-HQA3 35564XBE0 / N/A US35564XBE04 / N/A $80,000,000 53.73% $42,984,000 STACR 2019-HRP1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-HRP1 35564RCB8 / N/A US35564RCB87 / N/A $18,540,000 62.14% $11,520,000 STACR 2019-HRP1 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-HRP1 35564RCC6 / N/A US35564RCC60 / N/A $42,000,000 64.29% $27,000,000 STACR 2020-DNA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA1 35565HBD6 /

U3198MBD5 US35565HBD61 / USU3198MBD57 $41,125,875 0.00% - STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1A Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA1 35564KPU7 /

U3201WPU5 US35564KPU78 / USU3201WPU53 $116,868,000 12.63% $14,760,000 STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA1 35564KPV5 /

U3201WPV3 US35564KPV51 / USU3201WPV37 $45,906,500 5.38% $2,470,000 STACR 2022-DNA2 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA2 35564KRF8 /

U3201WRF6 US35564KRF83 / USU3201WRF68 $597,000,000 78.89% $470,949,158 STACR 2022-DNA3 M-1A Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA3 35564KUW7 / U3201WUW5 US35564KUW79 / USU3201WUW54 $672,000,000 78.55% $527,945,468 STACR 2022-DNA4 M-1A Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA4 35564KWS4 / U3201WWS2 US35564KWS40 / USU3201WWS25 $554,000,000 84.16% $466,293,635 STACR 2022-HQA1 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-HQA1 35564KTB5 /

U3201WTB3 US35564KTB51 / USU3201WTB37 $35,800,889 6.52% $2,335,000 Total $1,701,327,011

Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent. For STACR 2016-DNA4 B, STACR 2019-DNA4 B-2, STACR 2019-FTR2 B-1, STACR 2019-FTR4 B-2, STACR 2019-HQA3 B-2, STACR 2019-HRP1 B-1, STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1B, STACR 2022-DNA2 M-1B and STACR 2022-DNA3 M-1A, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $21,510,000, $3,016,000, $27,250,000, $2,800,000, $3,244,000, $11,520,000, $450,000, $41,281,000 and $5,000,000 respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery Deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Original Principal Amount set forth for such Notes in this table does not include the additional portion of such Notes identified in the Offer to Purchase as an Associated Eligible Series of Notes, which, upon the completion of the indicated exchange of the related ineligible securities for such Associated Eligible Series of Notes, would also become eligible to participate in the Offer.



The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Monday, May 12, 2025, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4820 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer-manager or any affiliate of a dealer-manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer-manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

