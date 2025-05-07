Netstock's Tariff Impact Report Provides Proactive Strategies for SMB Resilience

The inventory management leader surveyed over 120 American customers to gauge how small- and medium-sized businesses are reacting to new tariffs

BOSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leader in supply chain planning solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its Tariff Impact Report 2025: 5 Proactive Strategies for SMBs . Developed in collaboration with trusted supply chain expert Lora Cecere, Founder of Supply Chain Insights , the report analyzes the challenges posed by the dynamic tariff landscape and offers five actionable strategies to help SMBs navigate these complexities.

“The Tariff Impact Report emphasizes the critical need for SMBs to embrace inventory management solutions—made smarter by AI and powered by real-time analytics,” said Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock. “In today's unpredictable tariff environment, these tools are not just for optimization—they are fundamental for survival. Relying on excel-based quarterly planning isn’t enough in this volatile landscape. SMBs need daily, AI-driven insights to effectively adapt.”

The current climate of new and unpredictable tariffs generates significant uncertainty for businesses. For SMBs, maintaining flexibility and preparedness amidst this volatility is particularly challenging. To gain a deeper understanding of how SMBs are responding, Netstock surveyed over 120 of its customers, representing American SMBs with revenues under $500 million.

“For small and medium manufacturers, historical data offers limited guidance,” said Lora Cecere, Founder of Supply Chain Insights. “Instead, companies should evolve to use market data using AI-powered advanced analytics.”

Drawing on the survey data and expert insights, the Tariff Impact Report 2025 identifies five key areas where businesses can take proactive steps to mitigate tariff-related challenges.

Use analytics to be proactive in the management of cross-border trade in the environment of increased tariffs. Netstock’s survey found that only 12% of SMBs are relying heavily on analytics during this dramatic shift in supply chain management. Traditional methods will struggle in the new supply chain environment. Aggressive analytics are essential for SMBs to manage costs and build resilience.

Nearshoring as an option. Only 15% of SMB respondents claimed they could easily reshore operations. For SMBs where nearshoring isn't viable, the key to navigating tariff volatility lies in leveraging visual and descriptive analytics, coupled with supply chain planning decision support. Cross-functional analysis of trade-offs, informed by logistics and transportation data, becomes critical for making proactive and effective choices.

The impact on inventory. With over half of SMBs anticipating tariff-driven cost increases for the majority of their inventory, inventory planning technologies are crucial. Enhancing demand forecasting with Forecast Value Add (FVA) and using actual lead times for safety stock calculations are vital for mitigating longer lead times and potential shortages.





Impacts will not just be on supply. Demand will change as well. Tariffs will significantly impact consumer demand and sentiment, leading to potential shifts in purchasing behavior. SMBs must prioritize channel data in demand planning and focus on FVA, recognizing that historical demand patterns will be less reliable.





Expect the unexpected. The unprecedented impact of tariffs means there's no existing playbook to follow and Netstock's survey reveals that only 22% of SMBs have successfully implemented strategies to manage tariffs. Organizations must become highly proactive, fostering internal cooperation and building adaptability to navigate continuously evolving market conditions.



The Netstock Tariff Impact Report 2025 is now available at [ Tariff Impact Report 2025: 5 Proactive Strategies for SMBs ].

About Netstock

Netstock is a global leader in inventory optimization and supply chain planning software for SMBs. With over 2,400 customers in 67 countries, Netstock’s AI-driven solutions help businesses streamline operations, improve forecasting, and optimize inventory to meet market demands. From automated recommendations to actionable insights, Netstock enables companies to enhance decision-making, reduce costs, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. Visit www.netstock.com to learn more.

Contact: Netstock@launchsquad.com

