VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia Interview Live from the Floor of the NY Stock Exchange on Cheddar TV’s Power Players

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding with MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx, and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show , today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia was featured on Cheddar TV’s Power Players live from the floor of the NY Stock Exchange on an episode that airs Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8PM ET.

Hosted by J.D. Durkin, Power Players dives deep with business leaders to uncover the motivations, strategies, and defining decisions that shape today’s most influential companies. In this segment, Cutaia discusses his motivation for creating the innovative crowd funding TV show GO FUND YOURSELF, VERB’s original television series that blends real-time interactivity with investment access and product discovery — ushering in a new era for retail investing and consumer engagement, currently airing its first season on Cheddar TV. He will also provide a candid look into VERB’s ambitious growth plans — including its recent acquisition of Lyvecom, the popular new AI technology social commerce innovator for big brands.

Here's a sneak peek at the segment on Cheddar.com.

Broadcast Information

Power Players featuring Rory J. Cutaia

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8PM ET on Cheddar TV

Encore presentations to air throughout the weekend and following week.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is transforming the landscape of social commerce, social telehealth and social crowdfunding with MARKET.live, LyveCom, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx, and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show. The Company operates multiple business units, each of which leverages the Company’s social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.

MARKET.live, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator LyveCom, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing for high conversion video ads, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize the Company’s proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.

GO FUND YOURSELF TV show is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive national TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.

VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in the Los Angeles, California vicinity.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech

