First Pacific Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of profitability. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:

Total assets ended the first quarter 2025 at $456 million , up $23 million from $433 million at year end 2024.

ended the first quarter 2025 at , up $23 million from $433 million at year end 2024. Total deposits ended the first quarter 2025 at $390 million, up $39 million since year end 2024.

ended the first quarter 2025 at up $39 million since year end 2024. Total loans ended the first quarter 2025 at $294 million, up $17 million from year end 2024.

ended the first quarter 2025 at up $17 million from year end 2024. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the first quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% .

. As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $47 million , including funds invested overnight, up $6 million since year end 2024.

, including funds invested overnight, up $6 million since year end 2024. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on March 31, 2025, totaled $187 million.



For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand in Q4 2024 and $222 thousand in Q1 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $393 thousand, up from $162 thousand in Q1 2024.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 1.08% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“We are pleased with the momentum we’ve carried into 2025. Our diversified business model, prudent risk management, and focus on operational discipline continue to position us for sustained performance in a dynamic environment,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, driven by consistent performance across our markets and continued growth in both loans and deposits,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we execute our client-focused strategy and invest in infrastructure and technology, we are well positioned for long-term success. Our recent move to a larger San Diego regional office reflects our confidence in future growth and our ongoing commitment to serving our clients."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact Jim Burgess Amanda Conover 858.461.7302 858.461.7308 jburgess@firstpacbank.com aconover@firstpacbank.com

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,042,164 $ 4,708,926 $ 23,584,084 $ 4,671,483 $ 7,317,500 Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 39,250,000 36,290,000 25,520,000 37,860,000 37,575,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,292,164 40,998,926 49,104,084 42,531,483 44,892,500 Debt securities (AFS) 1,859,740 1,866,022 3,041,852 3,077,666 5,138,340 Debt securities (HTM) 99,099,346 100,257,560 101,260,391 102,202,926 103,474,749 Total debt securities 100,959,086 102,123,582 104,302,243 105,280,592 108,613,089 Construction & land development 25,245,823 23,320,351 23,067,204 24,651,513 25,480,398 1-4 Family residential 63,536,698 58,588,090 58,082,570 68,588,393 68,521,663 Multifamily residential 30,452,183 28,561,276 28,966,811 26,800,829 26,947,419 Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 105,299,777 100,066,570 99,715,860 94,643,169 97,893,840 Commercial & industrial 64,956,570 62,322,690 57,342,017 53,504,969 54,785,564 Consumer & Other 4,572,607 4,525,108 780,639 1,831,036 1,123,918 Total loans 294,063,658 277,384,085 267,955,101 270,019,909 274,752,802 Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) Total loans, net 290,884,021 274,204,448 264,845,126 266,909,934 271,642,827 Premises, equipment, and ROU net 2,822,403 1,328,964 1,452,886 1,714,833 1,992,588 Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,259,139 1,273,134 1,287,129 1,298,084 1,313,367 Bank owned life insurance 5,317,491 5,287,738 5,257,550 5,227,763 5,198,654 Accrued interest and other assets 7,703,693 7,755,355 7,505,380 7,476,554 7,415,609 Total Assets $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 $ 441,068,634 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 143,205,484 $ 131,515,568 $ 129,473,091 $ 144,240,187 $ 133,945,262 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 39,203,360 28,454,639 24,660,000 24,797,108 28,166,207 Money market and savings 162,563,677 146,423,126 143,270,628 143,497,864 148,732,230 Time deposits 44,568,676 44,302,867 44,388,137 41,060,590 38,662,227 Total deposits 389,541,197 350,696,200 341,791,856 353,595,749 349,505,926 Borrowings 23,000,000 40,000,000 50,000,000 35,000,000 50,000,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,952,095 3,122,902 3,430,132 3,781,444 3,936,909 Total liabilities 416,493,292 393,819,102 395,221,988 392,377,193 403,442,835 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock and APIC 37,389,068 37,272,567 37,117,627 36,970,386 36,788,606 Retained earnings 3,043,502 2,650,877 2,151,305 1,902,788 1,705,174 Accum other comprehensive income (687,865 ) (770,399 ) (736,522 ) (811,124 ) (867,981 ) Total shareholders' equity 39,744,705 39,153,045 38,532,410 38,062,050 37,625,799 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 $ 441,068,634





First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 4,788,107 $ 4,814,128 $ 4,817,174 $ 4,655,844 $ 4,700,535 Debt securities 462,472 484,508 499,268 514,613 543,857 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 339,864 419,597 450,166 573,022 410,685 Total interest income 5,590,443 5,718,233 5,766,608 5,743,479 5,655,077 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,812,760 1,777,351 1,790,578 1,687,121 1,746,032 Borrowings 219,832 332,375 444,250 524,599 507,390 Total interest expense 2,032,592 2,109,726 2,234,828 2,211,720 2,253,422 Net interest income 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 Provision for credit losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 122,610 119,173 106,628 96,460 108,365 Sublease income 45,222 - 53,975 52,970 53,872 Gains (losses) on sale of assets - - 15,335 - - Gains on early payoff of debt - 54,125 - 144,325 - Total noninterest income 167,832 173,298 175,938 293,755 162,237 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 2,119,302 1,984,774 2,154,290 2,182,674 2,178,486 Occupancy and equipment 259,480 258,180 374,069 363,695 368,816 Other expense 797,261 836,692 834,281 1,007,247 794,158 Total noninterest expense 3,176,043 3,079,646 3,362,640 3,553,616 3,341,460 Income before income tax expense 549,640 702,159 345,078 271,898 222,432 Income tax expense (benefit) 157,015 202,586 96,563 74,281 60,524 Net Income $ 392,625 $ 499,573 $ 248,515 $ 197,617 $ 161,908 Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653





First Pacific Bancorp Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarterly 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 ($$ in thousands except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr EARNINGS Net interest income $ 3,558 3,609 3,532 3,532 3,402 Provision for loan losses $ 0 0 0 0 0 Noninterest income $ 168 173 176 294 162 Noninterest expense $ 3,176 3,080 3,363 3,554 3,341 Income tax expense $ 157 203 97 74 61 Net income $ 393 500 249 198 162 Earnings per share basic $ 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.05 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 Ending shares outstanding 4,335,088 4,294,500 4,291,927 4,283,351 4,283,351 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.15 % Return on average common equity 4.05 % 5.12 % 2.58 % 2.10 % 1.73 % Yield on loans 6.79 % 6.91 % 6.98 % 6.97 % 6.84 % Yield on earning assets 5.44 % 5.50 % 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.49 % Cost of deposits 2.00 % 1.98 % 2.05 % 1.96 % 2.05 % Cost of funding 2.12 % 2.18 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.35 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 85.2 % 81.4 % 90.7 % 92.9 % 93.8 % CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.46 % 8.77 % 8.61 % 8.57 % 8.26 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 9.17 9.12 8.98 8.89 8.78 Tangible BV per common share $ 8.88 8.82 8.68 8.58 8.48 ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 0 0 0 0 0 Allowance for credit losses (loans) $ 3,180 3,180 3,110 3,110 3,110 Allowance to total loans 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.13 % Nonperforming loans $ 849 672 991 77 160 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans $ 294,064 277,384 267,955 270,020 274,753 Total assets $ 456,238 432,972 433,754 430,439 441,069 Deposits $ 389,541 350,696 341,792 353,596 349,506 Loans to deposits 75.5 % 79.1 % 78.4 % 76.4 % 78.6 % Shareholders' equity $ 39,745 39,153 38,532 38,062 37,626 Full-time equivalent employees 46 49 44 44 46 AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) Total loans $ 286,119 276,301 273,960 267,766 275,578 Earning assets $ 416,486 412,424 410,298 416,965 412,791 Total assets $ 430,891 425,750 424,199 430,830 426,592 Deposits $ 368,363 355,369 346,142 346,032 341,226 Shareholders' equity $ 39,326 38,746 38,267 37,788 37,443

