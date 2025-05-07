Submit Release
First Pacific Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of profitability. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:

  • Total assets ended the first quarter 2025 at $456 million, up $23 million from $433 million at year end 2024.
  • Total deposits ended the first quarter 2025 at $390 million, up $39 million since year end 2024.
  • Total loans ended the first quarter 2025 at $294 million, up $17 million from year end 2024.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the first quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7%.
  • As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $47 million, including funds invested overnight, up $6 million since year end 2024.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on March 31, 2025, totaled $187 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand in Q4 2024 and $222 thousand in Q1 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $393 thousand, up from $162 thousand in Q1 2024.    

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 1.08% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“We are pleased with the momentum we’ve carried into 2025. Our diversified business model, prudent risk management, and focus on operational discipline continue to position us for sustained performance in a dynamic environment,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, driven by consistent performance across our markets and continued growth in both loans and deposits,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we execute our client-focused strategy and invest in infrastructure and technology, we are well positioned for long-term success. Our recent move to a larger San Diego regional office reflects our confidence in future growth and our ongoing commitment to serving our clients."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.  

Contacts  
Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact
Jim Burgess Amanda Conover
858.461.7302 858.461.7308
jburgess@firstpacbank.com aconover@firstpacbank.com
   

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First Pacific Bancorp 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 8,042,164   $ 4,708,926   $ 23,584,084   $ 4,671,483   $ 7,317,500  
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances   39,250,000     36,290,000     25,520,000     37,860,000     37,575,000  
Total cash and cash equivalents   47,292,164     40,998,926     49,104,084     42,531,483     44,892,500  
           
Debt securities (AFS)   1,859,740     1,866,022     3,041,852     3,077,666     5,138,340  
Debt securities (HTM)   99,099,346     100,257,560     101,260,391     102,202,926     103,474,749  
Total debt securities   100,959,086     102,123,582     104,302,243     105,280,592     108,613,089  
           
Construction & land development   25,245,823     23,320,351     23,067,204     24,651,513     25,480,398  
1-4 Family residential   63,536,698     58,588,090     58,082,570     68,588,393     68,521,663  
Multifamily residential   30,452,183     28,561,276     28,966,811     26,800,829     26,947,419  
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate   105,299,777     100,066,570     99,715,860     94,643,169     97,893,840  
Commercial & industrial   64,956,570     62,322,690     57,342,017     53,504,969     54,785,564  
Consumer & Other   4,572,607     4,525,108     780,639     1,831,036     1,123,918  
Total loans   294,063,658     277,384,085     267,955,101     270,019,909     274,752,802  
Allowance for credit losses (loans)   (3,179,637 )   (3,179,637 )   (3,109,975 )   (3,109,975 )   (3,109,975 )
Total loans, net   290,884,021     274,204,448     264,845,126     266,909,934     271,642,827  
           
Premises, equipment, and ROU net   2,822,403     1,328,964     1,452,886     1,714,833     1,992,588  
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles   1,259,139     1,273,134     1,287,129     1,298,084     1,313,367  
Bank owned life insurance   5,317,491     5,287,738     5,257,550     5,227,763     5,198,654  
Accrued interest and other assets   7,703,693     7,755,355     7,505,380     7,476,554     7,415,609  
           
Total Assets $ 456,237,997   $ 432,972,147   $ 433,754,398   $ 430,439,243   $ 441,068,634  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 143,205,484   $ 131,515,568   $ 129,473,091   $ 144,240,187   $ 133,945,262  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   39,203,360     28,454,639     24,660,000     24,797,108     28,166,207  
Money market and savings   162,563,677     146,423,126     143,270,628     143,497,864     148,732,230  
Time deposits   44,568,676     44,302,867     44,388,137     41,060,590     38,662,227  
Total deposits   389,541,197     350,696,200     341,791,856     353,595,749     349,505,926  
           
Borrowings   23,000,000     40,000,000     50,000,000     35,000,000     50,000,000  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   3,952,095     3,122,902     3,430,132     3,781,444     3,936,909  
Total liabilities   416,493,292     393,819,102     395,221,988     392,377,193     403,442,835  
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Capital stock and APIC   37,389,068     37,272,567     37,117,627     36,970,386     36,788,606  
Retained earnings   3,043,502     2,650,877     2,151,305     1,902,788     1,705,174  
Accum other comprehensive income   (687,865 )   (770,399 )   (736,522 )   (811,124 )   (867,981 )
Total shareholders' equity   39,744,705     39,153,045     38,532,410     38,062,050     37,625,799  
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 456,237,997   $ 432,972,147   $ 433,754,398   $ 430,439,243   $ 441,068,634  
           


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
           
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees $ 4,788,107   $ 4,814,128   $ 4,817,174   $ 4,655,844   $ 4,700,535  
Debt securities   462,472     484,508     499,268     514,613     543,857  
Fed funds & int-bearing balances   339,864     419,597     450,166     573,022     410,685  
Total interest income   5,590,443     5,718,233     5,766,608     5,743,479     5,655,077  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits   1,812,760     1,777,351     1,790,578     1,687,121     1,746,032  
Borrowings   219,832     332,375     444,250     524,599     507,390  
Total interest expense   2,032,592     2,109,726     2,234,828     2,211,720     2,253,422  
           
Net interest income   3,557,851     3,608,507     3,531,780     3,531,759     3,401,655  
           
Provision for credit losses   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Net interest income after provision   3,557,851     3,608,507     3,531,780     3,531,759     3,401,655  
           
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges, fees and other income   122,610     119,173     106,628     96,460     108,365  
Sublease income   45,222     -     53,975     52,970     53,872  
Gains (losses) on sale of assets   -     -     15,335     -     -  
Gains on early payoff of debt   -     54,125     -     144,325     -  
Total noninterest income   167,832     173,298     175,938     293,755     162,237  
           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits   2,119,302     1,984,774     2,154,290     2,182,674     2,178,486  
Occupancy and equipment   259,480     258,180     374,069     363,695     368,816  
Other expense   797,261     836,692     834,281     1,007,247     794,158  
Total noninterest expense   3,176,043     3,079,646     3,362,640     3,553,616     3,341,460  
           
Income before income tax expense   549,640     702,159     345,078     271,898     222,432  
           
Income tax expense (benefit)   157,015     202,586     96,563     74,281     60,524  
           
Net Income $ 392,625   $ 499,573   $ 248,515   $ 197,617   $ 161,908  
           
Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.06   $ 0.05   $ 0.04  
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR)   4,333,735     4,293,829     4,288,851     4,283,351     4,281,653  
           


First Pacific Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
    Quarterly
    2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
($$ in thousands except per share data)   1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr
EARNINGS            
Net interest income $ 3,558   3,609   3,532   3,532   3,402  
Provision for loan losses $ 0   0   0   0   0  
Noninterest income $ 168   173   176   294   162  
Noninterest expense $ 3,176   3,080   3,363   3,554   3,341  
Income tax expense $ 157   203   97   74   61  
Net income $ 393   500   249   198   162  
             
Earnings per share basic $ 0.09   0.12   0.06   0.05   0.04  
Weighted average shares outstanding   4,333,735   4,293,829   4,288,851   4,283,351   4,281,653  
Ending shares outstanding   4,335,088   4,294,500   4,291,927   4,283,351   4,283,351  
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS            
Return on average assets   0.37 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.15 %
Return on average common equity   4.05 % 5.12 % 2.58 % 2.10 % 1.73 %
Yield on loans   6.79 % 6.91 % 6.98 % 6.97 % 6.84 %
Yield on earning assets   5.44 % 5.50 % 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.49 %
Cost of deposits   2.00 % 1.98 % 2.05 % 1.96 % 2.05 %
Cost of funding   2.12 % 2.18 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.35 %
Net interest margin   3.46 % 3.47 % 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.31 %
Efficiency ratio   85.2 % 81.4 % 90.7 % 92.9 % 93.8 %
             
CAPITAL            
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.46 % 8.77 % 8.61 % 8.57 % 8.26 %
Book value (BV) per common share $ 9.17   9.12   8.98   8.89   8.78  
Tangible BV per common share $ 8.88   8.82   8.68   8.58   8.48  
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 0   0   0   0   0  
Allowance for credit losses (loans) $ 3,180   3,180   3,110   3,110   3,110  
Allowance to total loans   1.08 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.13 %
Nonperforming loans $ 849   672   991   77   160  
             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES            
Total loans $ 294,064   277,384   267,955   270,020   274,753  
Total assets $ 456,238   432,972   433,754   430,439   441,069  
Deposits $ 389,541   350,696   341,792   353,596   349,506  
Loans to deposits   75.5 % 79.1 % 78.4 % 76.4 % 78.6 %
Shareholders' equity $ 39,745   39,153   38,532   38,062   37,626  
Full-time equivalent employees   46   49   44   44   46  
             
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)            
Total loans $ 286,119   276,301   273,960   267,766   275,578  
Earning assets $ 416,486   412,424   410,298   416,965   412,791  
Total assets $ 430,891   425,750   424,199   430,830   426,592  
Deposits $ 368,363   355,369   346,142   346,032   341,226  
Shareholders' equity $ 39,326   38,746   38,267   37,788   37,443  
                       

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

