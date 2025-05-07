Rate Supports Our Military Service Members and Veterans Beyond Offering Industry-Leading Mortgage Options

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, is spotlighting its continued support for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families—support that extends well beyond the closing table.

While Rate is nationally recognized for its industry-leading VA mortgage products and top-tier loan officers, the company’s dedication to the military community runs deeper. With no lender fee on VA loans, amounting to $65.3 million in waived fees, and no overlays, Rate delivers unmatched accessibility and affordability for eligible homebuyers. The company is also home to the #1 VA purchase loan officer in the country , supported by a team of specialized underwriters and credit experts dedicated to navigating the unique needs of VA borrowers.

"Serving our military community is not a tagline. It’s a core part of who we are,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “We’re proud to offer the most competitive VA loan options on the market, but just as important is how we show up for veterans and service members every day, through real outreach, education, and giving.”

That commitment is evident in Rate’s year-round military initiatives:

$1.08 million raised for nine nonprofits benefiting military families in 2024.



VA loan education classes for service members at various points of their careers, including service members preparing to leave the barracks.



A 2025 clothing drive in partnership with Operation Deploy Your Dress, donating 1,000+ dresses and 200 suits for military community members.



A holiday toy and sweater drive benefiting families across multiple military bases.



A Military Appreciation Baseball Game hosted at Rate Stadium, honoring military spouses, recognizing a "Hero of the Game" servicemember, and welcoming parachuters delivering the White Sox game ball, complete with 500 tickets and concession vouchers donated to military families.



At the heart of these efforts is HONOR, Rate’s internal employee resource group focused on military outreach and support. HONOR’s mission is to embrace the company’s proud community of active and retired service members, veterans, spouses, and their families through shared experiences and resources.

“We are dedicated to educating Veterans as well as the real estate community about VA loans. VA loans are a true benefit and many veterans use their VA benefit to build generational wealth. I am honored to be part of their journey home as is every member of the Rate team,” said Jennifer Beeston, Rate’s EVP National Lending and the nation’s top VA purchase loan officer. “From planning to buying to 20 years from now, we’re here to make homeownership a reality for the people who’ve served our country.”

As May marks Military Appreciation Month, Rate remains committed to honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s military community, not only with unmatched home financing solutions, but also through continued action, advocacy, and care.

