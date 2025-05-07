Perceptyx’s 2025 Employee Experience Benchmark Reveals An Emerging Trend: The Mid-Life Development Crisis

Analysis of survey responses from 20 million employees indicates a troubling mid- and late-career development vacuum

TEMECULA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, today published its 2025 Benchmark Megatrends Report. The report found that middle-aged employees in the middle of their career are not only more focused on development than before, but have specific expectations and needs for their growth trajectory, which organizations may be overlooking.

The Perceptyx Benchmark dataset comprises responses to employee surveys from more than 20 million workers across multiple industries over three years, and is one of the most comprehensive sources of insight into global employee sentiment.

This year’s report revealed that career growth and development have taken on heightened importance in employee retention, engagement, and productivity. Four of the top five drivers of intent to stay relate directly to career growth. Employees planning to remain with their organization are 3x as likely to believe they can achieve their career goals and more than twice as likely to see meaningful development opportunities and a clear path forward with their current company.

However, the perception of career opportunities at their current organization declines steadily from Gen Z (75%) to Baby Boomers (59%). Satisfaction with training also peaks at Gen Z. This suggests that as workers age and gain expertise, organizations don’t spend enough time and energy on the development they need for this stage of their careers.

Perceptyx’s Benchmark Megatrends report also showed that mid- and late-career professionals don’t just want to know that growth opportunities exist, they want to know how to seize them. Mid-career employees desire more clarity about what it takes to move forward than other age groups. They are also more concerned about fairness, with those who intend to stay being twice as likely to feel promotions are fair. Meanwhile, more seasoned employees need targeted development that honors their experience and sets them up for continued contribution.

“Amid the immense workforce changes anticipated as a result of AI, it’s no surprise employees want to stay where they see a future. Today, employees aren’t just asking 'Am I happy here?' — they’re also asking 'Can I grow here?'” said Emily Killham, Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx. “But growth isn’t just about offering development; it’s about offering the right development at the right time. Organizations need to ask if they’re doing enough of the right things to not just retain these valuable employees, but to rehire them before a competitor does.”

“Career trajectories become much more unpredictable and obscure at middle age,” said Lisa Sterling, Chief People Officer at Perceptyx. “For workers in their 40s and 50s, the next steps on the career ladder are less obvious, and the targeted development programs are few and far between. On top of that, they’re concerned that AI may render their skillsets and capabilities irrelevant. These workers – many of whom are managers with a significant scope of influence – have valuable skills and experience, but are left wondering what success looks like in this next stage of life. A more personalized approach to development and coaching can give them much-needed clarity and direction.”

