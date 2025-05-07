Servus Credit Union recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 22nd year in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union (Servus) has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Canada for the 22nd consecutive year – the longest-standing credit union in Alberta to achieve this designation.

“We are incredibly proud to have been awarded this prestigious recognition for more than two decades. This longstanding achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to offering every one of our members personalized financial solutions that are tailored to fit their individual circumstances,” says Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. “Our member-first approach is what differentiates us from the big banks and one of the main reasons why we continue to receive this award year after year.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is Canada’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Companies that attain the designation are evaluated on their leadership in strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance. The award is based on organizational achievements in the previous year.



“After successfully completing our merger with connectFirst Credit Union in May of 2024, we continue to focus on building prosperity for our members, particularly during these economically uncertain times when Albertans need a financial institution that has their best interests at the forefront. This designation from Deloitte is proof that serving the interests of our members rather than focusing on shareholder profits works,” says Burns.

Servus has operated in Alberta for more than 80 years, differentiating itself from other banks by offering their members advantages such as a 100 per cent deposit guarantee. This guarantee means member deposits, including the interest earned, are safe and secure up to any dollar amount. Servus also differentiates itself by sharing its profits with member-owners across Alberta, including over $88 million in 2024. Since starting the Profit Share Program® in 2009, Servus has returned over $860 million to Albertans through cash and dividends.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union has recently merged with connectFirst Credit Union. The resulting entity has served Albertans for over 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. The financial institution has 148 branches in 80 communities throughout the province as well as options for online, mobile and telephone banking. For more information about Servus, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.



Media contact:

media@servus.ca

825.402.0740

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, please click here .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.