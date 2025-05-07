PRICE GAP GROWING BETWEEN PRIVATE LABEL AND NATIONAL BRANDS; 99% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS NOW PURCHASING PRIVATE LABEL PRODUCTS, NUMERATOR REPORTS

27% of Private Label Buyers Unaware of Retailer Affiliation; Premium Store Brands Now Represent 40% of Private Label Spend

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released Private Label Perceptions, an analysis of the U.S. private label market, covering trends such as premiumization, brand strategy, and the evolving role of name brands. The report leverages verified purchase data and a March 2025 sentiment survey of over 21,000 private label buyers across 130+ brands in the CPG and General Merchandise sectors.

Private Label Purchase Data Findings:

Private label’s presence is ubiquitous across U.S. households. In 2024, household penetration was highest for the grocery (99.9%), health & beauty (99.2%), household (98.9%), home & garden (98.0%), and tools & home improvement (86.3%) sectors. Over three-quarters of U.S. households also purchased apparel (84.8%), party & occasions (82.9%), and office (79.7%) private label products.

Private Label Verified Buyer Survey Findings:

Consumers believe that private label provides value. Consumers said budget-friendly (65% of respondents), reliable (33%), generic or basic (31%), trustworthy (24%), and family-friendly (23%) were the words or phrases that came to mind when thinking about private label brands.

Numerator’s Private Label Perceptions survey was fielded in March 2025 to over 21,000 purchase-verified private label buyers across 130+ private label brands in both the CPG and General Merchandise sectors. Purchase data was compiled using Numerator’s 150k household Total Commerce Panel.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,800 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

