Dino Psirogiannis, Former iCIMS SVP of Sales, Joins GoodTime as Chief Revenue Officer

Dino Psirogiannis brings over 20 years of experience to GoodTime as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, with deep expertise in leading high-performing teams and understanding the complex needs of enterprise talent organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodTime, a leader in human-centric AI for hiring, today announced the appointment of Dino Psirogiannis as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Dino will lead GoodTime’s global revenue operations, bringing a strategic focus on scaling enterprise growth, expanding partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to customers.

Advancing GoodTime’s vision for more efficient, human-centered hiring experiences

Dino joins GoodTime after serving as Senior Vice President of North American Sales at iCIMS, where he played a key role in driving significant revenue growth and strengthening strategic partnerships. His deep background in enterprise software and human capital management — through leadership roles at Alight Solutions, Kronos, ADP, and Intuit — gives him a rich understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today’s talent acquisition leaders.

“Enterprise talent teams are under more pressure than ever to deliver results quickly while building strong, human-centered hiring experiences,” said Dino. “GoodTime’s focus on bringing human-centric AI to talent acquisition teams is exactly what the market needs right now. I’m thrilled to join a company that’s reimagining hiring in a way that elevates both efficiency and humanity in the hiring journey.”

Empowering talent teams with a digital workforce of AI agents

With Dino’s leadership, GoodTime is doubling down on its commitment to helping enterprise talent teams dramatically improve time-to-hire, reduce administrative burden, and create more meaningful candidate and interviewer experiences with the help of AI agents.

“Dino deeply understands the world of enterprise talent teams — their goals, their challenges, and how to help them win,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO and Co-Founder of GoodTime. “With the rise of AI agents transforming the hiring process, his leadership is arriving at the perfect moment. Dino’s experience scaling enterprise solutions will be instrumental as we continue building the most advanced AI-powered hiring platform in the market.”

About GoodTime

GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, powered by a digital workforce of intelligent AI agents. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional hiring experiences that consistently land you top talent.

Learn more at goodtime.io.

