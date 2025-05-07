Cloudastructure Secures Largest Contract in Company History with Global Real Estate Investment Firm

Exclusive Surveillance Partnership Includes Full Deployment of AI-driven Surveillance and Remote Guarding Solutions at Flagship Houston High-rise

PALO ALTO, CA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions, today announced the largest customer contract in its history – securing a deal with a premier global real estate investment and asset management firm.

The client, an internationally renowned leader in luxury multifamily development and investment has selected Cloudastructure as its exclusive surveillance partner for a flagship Class-A high-rise property in Houston, Texas. This premier development - designed to set a new standard of luxury urban living—will now be safeguarded by Cloudastructure’s advanced AI-powered security solution, reinforcing the critical role of intelligent surveillance in luxury real estate.

The agreement marks a major milestone in Cloudastructure’s growth trajectory, highlighting the accelerating demand for cloud-based, AI-powered surveillance solutions across the real estate sector. Under the terms of the deal, Cloudastructure will deploy its full suite of security solutions, including remote guarding software, smart surveillance cameras, and integrated cloud platform, providing continuous 24/7 monitoring and real-time threat response to ensure unmatched protection and operational efficiency.

“This contract marks an inflection point—not just for Cloudastructure, but for the real estate industry at large and its evolving approach to physical security,” said Lauren OBrien, CRO of Cloudastructure. “Forward-thinking owners and operators are moving beyond outdated CCTV and guards towards scalable, AI-driven solutions that deliver real-time intelligence and response. We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

This latest win builds on a series of major wins for Cloudastructure in the multifamily sector and underscores rising investor confidence in AI-powered surveillance technologies. Cloudastructure’s proprietary platform, designed for centralized monitoring across multiple sites and real-time incident response, is proving to be especially appealing to institutional owners managing Class A and B assets across multiple geographies where operational efficiency and regulatory compliance are paramount.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

