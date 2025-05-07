Howard Hughes Holdings to Host an X Spaces Session on Thursday, May 8 at 11:05 AM ET

HHH Chairman Bill Ackman, CIO Ryan Israel, and CEO David O’Reilly to Discuss Transformation of HHH into a Diversified Holding Company Following $900M Pershing Square Investment

X Spaces Session at 11:05 AM ET Follows 10 AM ET Howard Hughes Q1 Investor Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) today announced that following Monday’s announcement of Pershing Square Holdco, L.P.’s (“Pershing Square”) $900 million investment in the company, HHH Chairman Bill Ackman, CIO Ryan Israel, and CEO David O’Reilly will host a live Spaces session on X on Thursday, May 8 at 11:05 AM ET.

The event will introduce the newly expanded business strategy for Howard Hughes Holdings, which will enable HHH to become a diversified holding company by acquiring controlling stakes in high-quality, durable growth public and private operating companies. The Town Hall format on X will be open to the public and provide the opportunity for participants to ask questions and engage in dialogue with the company.

The X Spaces session will be available at https://x.com/BillAckman.

The Spaces session at 11:05 AM ET will follow Howard Hughes Holdings’ 2025 first quarter earnings call, which begins that morning at 10:00 AM ET. To listen to the HHH earnings call via a live webcast, please visit the Howard Hughes website. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s earnings call registration webpage.

HHH may provide information to the public via X from @BillAckman, the official account of HHH Chairman Bill Ackman, and @HowardHughesHQ, the official account of HHH. Investors should follow both accounts for information about HHH.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC). Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. HHC’s portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, HHC is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

About Pershing Square Holdco, L.P. and Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (“PSCM”)

Pershing Square is the parent holding company of PSCM, a New York-based SEC-registered investment advisor.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “enables,” “realize,” “plan,” “intend,” “assume,” “transform” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Cristina Carlson

Howard Hughes

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

347-454-4259

Francis McGill

Pershing Square

McGill@persq.com

212-909-2455

Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb

Howard Hughes

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

281-475-2144

