Long-Term Shareholder Alert: If You Hold AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP); Maison Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS); Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR); or West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), Contact Grabar Law Office Today

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current AppLovin shareholder who purchased AppLovin shares prior to May 10, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applovin-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), via certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning AppLovin’s financial growth and stability. These allegedly fraudulent statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin’s launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using “cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin’s manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin’s securities at artificially inflated prices.



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) prior to May 10, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applovin-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $APP #AppLovin

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR):

Current Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders who have held shares of the Company’s stock since prior to February 8, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate, at no cost to them whatsoever. Click here to learn more or join: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares since prior to February 8, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #MonolithicPower #MPWR $MPWR

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST)

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a long-term West shareholder who has held West shares since before February 16, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/west-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or 267-507-6048 to learn more.

Why? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that West, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) while claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin High-Value Products portfolio; (b) West’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with long-standing customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

As alleged in the underlying class action complaint, the truth about the fraud was revealed with a series of disclosures culminating on February 13, 2025, when West issued extremely weak 2025 revenue and earnings forecasts. West attributed the disappointing guidance in part to contract manufacturing headwinds, including the loss of two major continuing glucose monitoring customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next-generation devices after West “made the decision to not participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” West also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector devices would be “margin-dilutive” in 2025 and that it would be “taking steps to improve [its SmartDose] economics, and all options are on the table.” On this news, West’s stock dropped 38 percent.

What You Can Do Now: Current West shareholders who have continuously held West stock since prior to February 16, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them. If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/west-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #WestPharmaceutical #WST

