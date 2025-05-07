Gogo confirms PMA for Gogo Galileo FDX, facilitating STC generation for super-midsize and larger aircraft.

Gogo dealer network is pushing ahead with Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) generation.

Boulder, CO., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has received PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Gogo Galileo FDX antenna. With PMA confirmed, the global Gogo dealer network is pushing ahead with Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) generation for super-midsize and larger aircraft types, as Gogo marks the next step toward full-scale production and sales of the FDX electronically steered antenna (ESA).

Purpose-built for business aviation and designed for ease of installation, the FDX Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) leverages the full potential of the Eutelsat OneWeb low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, supporting high-speed broadband with up to 195Mbps download and 32Mbps upload speeds throughout the cabin. Simple cabling connects the ESA to the Gogo AVANCE system and is optimized for aircraft carrying multiple passengers using multiple devices simultaneously.

Gogo has achieved PMA for the Gogo Galileo FDX just a few weeks after reaching the same milestone for its HDX antenna, demonstrating its commitment to delivering world-class connectivity through optimized solutions to every size of business, VVIP, head of state and mil/gov aircraft. The antenna can be equipped onto new aircraft or retrofitted for cabin upgrades to deliver uninterrupted global connectivity.

“With this Gogo Galileo FDX PMA approval, we are demonstrating our continuing commitment to opening up a new world of connectivity for more aircraft owners and operators than ever before,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo. “With the addition of the FDX to our portfolio of agnostic connectivity solutions, we can deliver consistent global connectivity that satisfies the diverse needs of the dynamic business aviation sector,” adds Moore.

Installation is minimally invasive for reduced downtime, and the software-driven FDX is futureproofed and optimized for the rapid switching between satellites required to deliver consistent, uninterrupted, high-speed broadband service. Commercial service introduction is expected in late 2025.

Please visit the Gogo Galileo STC status page to view the full list of STCs currently being generated.

