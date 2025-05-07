NextNav to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESTON, Va., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (the "Company" or “NextNav”) [NASDAQ: NN], a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing (“PNT”) and 3D geolocation, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Chris Gates, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference on May 9 and 12, 2025. Mr. Gates will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.



B. Riley Securities 25 th Annual Investor Conference on May 21-22, 2025. Mr. Gates will participate in an Analyst Hosted Roundtable on May 21, 2025 at 4:00 pm PT in Marina del Rey, CA.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Gates, please reach out to your Needham or B. Riley representative.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on X at https://x.com/NextNav or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/.

