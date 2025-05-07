Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV) Enters Strategic Joint Venture with Group CMR to Launch Multi-Project Construction Partnership

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV), a diversified North American holding company specializing in real estate development, rental management, and sustainable investments, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Group CMR, a premier Quebec-based construction and project management firm. This strategic partnership signals Enviro-Serv’s expansion into Canada’s booming construction and infrastructure market.

Under the terms of the joint venture, Enviro-Serv will invest up to 25% of project capital in up to five (5) initial construction developments across Canada. Group CMR will be responsible for full-cycle project execution, including design coordination, construction management, and operational oversight.

“Our partnership with Group CMR accelerates EVSV’s entry into the Canadian construction sector and aligns with our long-term strategy to grow a portfolio of high-yield, asset-backed investments,” said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Enviro-Serv, Inc. “By collaborating with a proven firm like Group CMR, we can participate in profitable, high-margin projects while minimizing operational exposure and maximizing capital efficiency.”

Capital-Efficient Growth in a Booming Market

Canada’s construction industry remains a fundamental pillar of its national economy. According to Statista, the Canadian construction market is projected to surpass CAD $430 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2024 and 2028.¹ This growth is driven by rising housing demand, public infrastructure initiatives, and a push for greener, more sustainable buildings. In 2023, the Canadian construction sector employed over 1.4 million workers, contributing more than 7% of national GDP.²

Each JV project is expected to vary in size and cost, with Enviro-Serv capping its maximum investment at $250,000 per project. In exchange for its capital participation—up to 25% per project—EVSV will receive:

A gross profit share of up to 15%, proportionate to its capital contribution

Full repayment of invested capital upon project completion

Assuming an average project profit margin of 20% to 30%, and the successful completion of all five initial developments, EVSV estimates potential gross revenue of $250,000 to $375,000 from this joint venture. This figure includes profit share and return of capital, and does not factor in possible repeat projects or expanded scope—both of which could significantly amplify earnings.

“This is a scalable, replicable model,” added Calabrigo. “Low upfront investment combined with high-yield upside and no construction burden positions EVSV for long-term, capital-efficient growth. Partnering with Group CMR allows us to tap into one of Canada’s most resilient and dynamic sectors with a smart, risk-managed structure.”

Pathway to U.S. Market Expansion

Following the successful execution of the initial five joint venture projects in Canada, Enviro-Serv plans to expand this construction investment model into the United States, leveraging Group CMR’s operational expertise and their North American network of subcontractors and development partners to facilitate a seamless transition into the U.S. market.

The U.S. construction industry is among the largest in the world, projected to grow from $2.1 trillion in 2024 to $2.7 trillion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.1%, according to Research and Markets.³ Key growth drivers include residential housing demand, infrastructure modernization (driven by the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), and green building initiatives. The U.S. construction workforce exceeds 8 million workers, supporting long-term scalability for firms with proven JV and investment models.⁴

“This is only the beginning,” said Calabrigo. “We see tremendous opportunity in applying our capital-light, JV-first model across major U.S. metro areas—especially in growth corridors like Florida, Texas, and the Southeast. With Group CMR as a construction ally, we’re well-positioned to enter this market quickly and competitively.”

About Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV)

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV) is a Delaware-based diversified holding company focused on expanding its portfolio through strategic investments in both pest control and real estate. Committed to driving shareholder value through innovation and sound financial management, EVSV is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in high-growth markets.

The company is currently undergoing a strategic transition to increase its focus on the real estate sector, targeting specific regions that offer attractive and superior returns on investment. As part of its growth strategy, EVSV is investing in high-demand rental markets, aiming to maximize cap rate returns and secure sustainable cash flow.

Simultaneously, EVSV continues to operate and manage its full-service pest control subsidiary, maintaining a diversified business model. The pest control division consistently generates revenue through commercial and residential services and holds key contracts with government and municipal entities. By leveraging its proven expertise and strategic positioning, EVSV remains focused on building a diversified portfolio that balances operational excellence with sustainable growth.

Website: www.evsv.org/services-3

About Group CMR

Group CMR is a Quebec-based construction and project management firm known for delivering turnkey solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. From architectural design to on-site construction, Group CMR provides full-spectrum services with an emphasis on efficiency, quality, safety, and sustainability.

Website: www.groupcmr.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements reflect the company's current views regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include, among others, the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the company's liquidity position, the company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this press release might not occur.

Investor Contact:

Enviro-Serv Inc.

Email: info@evsv.org

Website: www.evsv.org

Twitter: https://x.com/EnviroServ2025

Legal Disclaimer:

